Mike Vrabel Addresses Growing Buzz Around Christian Gonzalez’s OTA Absence Amid Extension Speculation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots front office has made it clear that they intend to sign Christian Gonzalez to a contract extension, reiterating that they want him to stay around long term.

So, it certainly caught people’s attention that the star cornerback was not in attendance during the voluntary offseason program, with Mike Vrabel specifically confirming that Gonzalez would be missing from practice on Wednesday.

That led to a question for the Patriots’ head coach regarding Gonzalez’s spring participation and if that’s impacted by the dynamic of the contract.

“Again, those are personal choices for players,” Vrabel said. “I would say that I value the communication that I’ve had personally. I know that our defensive coaches have had conversations with Christian. Again, I wish that they were all here so that we can coach them. But the ones that are here, that’s where our focus will be, and we’ll pour everything that we have into those players.

“I know that his professionalism and being ready to go, or whatever personal choice some guys have during the spring, I’m confident that they’ll all be ready.”

Kayshon Boutte Also Missed Practice

Along with Gonzalez, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has also been a notable absence from the voluntary offseason program thus far. So, Vrabel addressed his status as well.

“I have a great amount of respect for Kayshon, and watching him mature and grow through the entire time that we spent together, that’s a credit to Kayshon, that’s a credit to Todd Downing,” he told reporters. “And just the communication is, ‘Hey, how are you doing? One, you’re working hard?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I like where I’m working out at.’ ‘Okay. We’ll be here ready to coach you when you’re here.’

“That’s been very positive, and I would imagine that he would pick up where he left off and grow on the season that he had last year.”

Throughout the offseason, Boutte has also been the subject of some trade rumors, specifically surrounding the potential acquisition of A.J. Brown.

Christian Gonzalez Received Record-Breaking Contract Projection From Bleacher Report

In a recent post from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he projected that the cornerback will sign a four-year, $125 million deal, which would set the market at the position.

“New England’s Christian Gonzalez can make a strong case for topping McDuffie’s deal,” wrote Knox. “He’s established himself as one of the league’s premier cover corners (77.3 career opposing passer rating), just helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, and will only turn 24 next month.”

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Rams traded for Trent McDuffie and then proceeded to give him a four-year, $124 million extension, making him the highest-paid corner in NFL history. But Knox expects Gonzalez to overtake that to become the highest-paid corner.

“The problem for New England is that McDuffie’s contract might not be the only cornerback deal it needs to top, depending on when it signs Gonzalez,” Knox added. “Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon was also drafted in 2023 and also just helped to lead a Super Bowl run—one that ended with a championship.”