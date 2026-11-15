Mike Vrabel Facing Major Backlash for Behavior Night Before Patriots-Lions Game

The New England Patriots needed a reset heading into Munich.

They’re coming off a 45-27 home loss to the Green Bay Packers that dropped them to 5-4 and 2.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

But Mike Vrabel’s Saturday night in Germany looked a lot more like he was on vacation than him being desperate for a win.

A day before Sunday’s game against the 6-2 Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena, Vrabel found himself in hot water. He was filmed tapping a keg and drinking from a giant beer stein with Patriots fans at a Munich beer hall. The videos quickly made the rounds on social media — and not everybody was thrilled.

Fans Weren’t Impressed With Mike Vrabel’s Beer Stein Video

Vrabel seemed to be enjoying himself on Saturday. However, fans weren’t too happy with him. Especially seeing him out drinking less than 24 hours before the Patriots faced the Lions in an all-too-important game.

“HC drunk and we got a game tomorrow L incoming,” one fan scoffed.

“We better f—ing win tomorrow will all these shenanigans going on!!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“I don’t f— with this. Team looked like dog s— last week and you’re drinking a f—ing pint the night before,” a third fan wrote.

“We’re getting 30-bombed tomorrow,” one user replied.

“This is cool when you’re winning games… not so much when you’re getting blown out at home by Jordan Love,” another user said.

“Yeah we’re losing by 50,” one fan posted.

“I’m gonna be so pissed when we get smacked tomorrow,” another fan quipped.

Mike Vrabel is Unwinding in Munich

Vrabel walked behind the bar at the Augustiner Stammhaus — one of two beer halls hosting the Patriots’ “Boston in Bavaria” fan events. He tapped a keg of pilsner with a mallet, rang the bell, and took a swig from a frothy mug.

The Patriots posted the clip on their official X account with the caption, “Coach Vrabel taps the Keg! 🍻”

Then, in a video posted by Barstool Sports, Vrabel raised his stein and thanked the crowd for making the trip.

“I knew we had fans in Germany, but I didn’t know we had this many fans,” Vrabel said. “I just want to thank you for supporting the Pats.”

It was all smiles for Vrabel, who led New England to Super Bowl LX in his first season back and won Coach of the Year for the second time.

But the Patriots have lost two of their last three games — both to NFC North teams. Quarterback Drake Maye threw three interceptions against Green Bay.