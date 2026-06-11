Mike Vrabel Sounds Off on Patriots’ Surging Young Edge Rushers

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he is comfortable with the players he has at the edge position. He met with the media on Thursday afternoon and went through a variety of topics, as the team enters the last day of minicamp.

The Patriots’ edge position has been a focus for the team and the fans over the past couple of months. The Patriots have recently made moves to try to increase production at the position. Between free-agent signings and draft selections, the Patriots seem to make it a point of focus.

In addition to just the offseason and the draft, the coach seems comfortable with who he has on the roster. He was asked if the team would be adding another edge rusher to the spot, with Harold Landry III and rookie Gabe Jacas currently absent. He gave a definitive answer, to say the least. Sleeper’s Carlos A. Lopez reported this.

“No… that’s a good group. I’m excited about adding Dre [Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson, added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys.”

Patriots Returning Production Crucial

Landry is certainly going to be a key component of the addressing position moving forward. He is entering 2026 after having a promising start to the 2025 campaign. He reported 8.5 sacks and 49 tackles in addition to a forced fumble in 15 games played. Knee injuries bothered him at the end of last season, but he was a key component of the Patriots’ defense when healthy.

Swinson is certainly an interesting player. He only played in three games and recorded one capital. He made his NFL debut in week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He came to New England by way of LSU, where he recorded 93 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks over the course of two seasons.

The Patriots added Luketa to bolster the edge position. The team signed him to a one-year contract, after the latter spent the first three seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent 2025 on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, but has four years of NFL experience. Over those four years, he’s played in 31 games and recorded 21 total tackles and three sacks. Although he is not a major past-rushing threat, he does manage to provide depth to the position.

Others Wait In The Wings For Patriots

Jones and Jacas should be able to help on the edge as well. Jones comes from the Baltimore Ravens. He started 17 games and played in 18 in total. He recorded 36 total tackles and seven sacks on the year. In the meantime, Jacas comes to the Patriots by way of Illinois. He, too, was able to provide pass-rushing skills to a stout Illinois team. There have been questions about his availability, something that may be worth monitoring closely as time goes on. For now, he figures to be a major part of the roster.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this all plays out. On paper, the Patriots do have depth at the position. They have multiple areas where they can get production from the pass-rushing unit. Execution will be crucial when the season starts and the next couple of weeks, as well as training camp, will be important for development.