Mike Vrabel Speaks out on Patriots Undrafted TE at Training Camp

Veteran Hunter Henry is returning as the top tight end for the New England Patriots this season. But the team also has an intriguing training camp battle at the position for the spots behind Henry on the tight end depth chart. Undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin emerged as part of the conversation in spring practices and has remained involved at camp.

To begin this month, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had a lot of positive things to say about Arkin.

“Just the learning each and every day. The competitive spirit, going against Dre [Dre’Mont Jones] and Elijah [Ponder], trying to block, be consistent and be physical,” said Vrabel. “He’s learned what to do quickly.

“I think sometimes, young players, when things start to pile on, they can slow down because they’re thinking a little bit. I haven’t seen that, so hopefully that continues.”

Arkin signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He is one of seven tight ends on the New England roster at training camp this August.

During his college career, Arkin mostly served as a blocking tight end. He posted 15 catches and 125 receiving yards. Arkin also ran for one yard on a single rushing attempt.