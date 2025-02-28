Mike Vrabel’s Latest Update Ignites Travis Hunter Rumors at NFL Combine

Like just about every other team in the NFL, the New England Patriots are interested in drafting Travis Hunter.

But unlike 28 of the 32 other teams, the Patriots own the fourth overall pick, and Hunter falling to No. 4 is a possibility.

While speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team met with Hunter, and he shared a fun snippet from their conversation.

“We were kind of jawing back and forth as he left last night,” Vrabel said, via NFL Network. “And I said: ‘You’re not the only one that played two-way. There were some other guys that did this, too.’ And he kind of looked at me and he laughed.”

Mike Vrabel & the Patriots Have Real Shot at Snagging Travis Hunter in the Draft

Vrabel was referencing, of course, his limited-yet-effective snaps on the offensive side of the ball during his playing days. Despite being a full-time linebacker, Vrabel had 10 career receptions, all for touchdowns. These weren’t just throwaway scores in meaningless games, either. Many of them came in high-stakes playoff games and Super Bowls.

Hunter’s college career has been nothing short of groundbreaking, as he became one of the most versatile and electrifying players in modern college football history. Throughout his entire collegiate career, Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver, showcasing elite talent on both sides of the ball.

In 2024, Hunter delivered a historic performance for the Buffs. As a wideout, he led the Big 12 Conference with 92 receptions, amassing 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he finished with 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions. His versatility and endurance were on full display, as he played an unprecedented 1,443 snaps over 12 games (709 on offense, 713 on defense and 21 on special teams).

Hunter’s outstanding season did not go unrecognized, as he snagged several prestigious awards. He made history by becoming the first player to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award, honoring the nation’s top defensive player, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver. Hunter also won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, making him the first two-way player to earn the honor since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Hunter at the Combine: I Want to Go No. 1 Overall

After taking home the Heisman, Hunter says another ultimate goal is being selected No. 1 overall.

“That’s super important,” Hunter said, per ESPN. “That was one of my dreams, to go No. 1.”

The former Colorado phenom says he believes he’s going to be able to continue his dominance on both sides of the ball when he hits the pros, too.

“I’m going to play both,” Hunter said. “That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides of the ball. … They say nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person.”

The Pats seem to agree.

“He’s really unique and instinctive at both positions, so I think there’s a scenario where he’s probably going to major in one and minor in the other,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, who also called Hunter a “tremendous” player, said at the combine. “But I think there’s a scenario where he can play both ways.”

There’s a chance Hunter could fall to No. 4 despite his desire to go No. 1. He’s one of the draft’s most coveted players. But if there’s an early run on quarterbacks and both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders both get taken in the top 3, expect to see Hunter sporting a Pats uniform next season.