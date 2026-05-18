Undrafted DT Reacts to Patriots Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots invited 17 players to try out at their rookie minicamp in early May. One of them, Tyrell Martin, recently shared what it was like to try out for a roster spot with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“I didn’t really have any prior connections with the Patriots before that, but once they contacted me, I was excited because it was an opportunity to showcase my skills, learn, and go compete,” Martin told Patriots On SI’s Ethan Hurwitz in an exclusive interview. “At the end of the day, all we ask God for is an opportunity. It’s an organization with a lot of history and a great coaching staff.”

The defensive tackle added:

“The weekend was a really good experience. It was a three-day camp.

“The first day was mostly travel, getting in, getting fitted for helmets and all the equipment, going through meetings, and having dinner with the team. Then the next two days were full camp days with practice, meetings, and walkthroughs.”

Martin didn’t sign a contract with the Patriots. But the experience could potentially lead to another NFL opportunity.

The defensive lineman could also be on New England’s short list of candidates to sign if a roster spot opens this summer.