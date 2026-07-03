Patriots Mike Vrabel, Wife, Seen Going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding is the party of the summer, taking over Madison Square Garden with an extensive guest list. Included on that guest list, which had previously been very secretive, appears to be New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The connection for Vrabel to the wedding is, presumably, through Kelce, and not Swift. Both are Ohio natives and obviously connected through the NFL, even if they’ve never been on the same team.

While Swift and Kelce have worked to keep their wedding as secretive as possible, details have been leaking out recently. That includes that it’s set to block off several streets in Manhattan around Madison Square Garden from Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. Permitting shows that about 100 guests were set to arrive at about 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, and that the event would begin at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

Watch New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Head to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, along with his wife Jen, was caught on camera getting into one of the black utility vehicles that brought guests to the wedding. In it, the couple is joined by other guests.

You can watch the video, which was posted to social media by Page Six, here:

There are a couple of things that are going to catch most folks’ attention with Vrabel in attendance. First, it’s that Vrabel made the guest list. On the surface, the connection to Kelce and Swift seems tenuous, but the permitting for the event allowed up to 1,000 people, per reports.

Then, those interested in gossip are going to get caught up on how steady Vrabel and his wife are doing. The Patriots coach was rocked by a scandal this offseason, when he was caught having an extended affair with reporter Dianna Russini. So, seeing the couple out together after that is always going to gain some attention.

Scandal Rocked Vrabel This Offseason

On April 7th, Page Six published photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini together at a spa in Arizona. Both are married to other people, and the photos appeared to show them acting as a couple together, sparking immediate speculation about the nature of their relationship. Other photos would later come out, which showed them kissing.

Initially, both would deny an affair was taking place. Vrabel even called it an innocent interaction. Vrabel would later change his tune, though. He’d go on to admit having “difficult conversations.” He even stepped away from the Patriots during the NFL Draft to seek counseling.

Still, there was immense criticism of Vrabel. In particular, for seeming to dodge the media early during the scandal.

The scandal ended up costing Russini her job as an NFL reporter with The Athletic and she still hasn’t announced her next professional plans. Of course, given her job, there were major concerns about a conflict of interest in her reporting. There were some calls for Vrabel to resign or the Patriots to fire him, but the team consistently stood by him.

Vrabel’s family, at least publicly, has also stood by him during the scandal. That continues now, with Jen attending the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding with him.