New $24 Million Patriots Veteran Seeking to Fix Woeful Unit

Of all the $360 million-plus the Patriots spent in this spendthrift offseason, there was not all that much financial capital thrown into the one area that probably needed it most: the offensive line. That was, in part, just a function of the market–there were not all that many offensive linemen available, and some were massive overpays ($77 million for the Packers to sign Aaron Banks?) that the Patriots were not going to get involved with.

Still others–Joe Thuney, Laremy Tunsil–moved because of trades, and the Patriots were not going to give up draft capital to take on a hefty veteran contract. Another issue was that the top available offensive linemen were on the interior, and the Patriots badly needed tackles.

So they managed to land one of the top available outside offensive linemen on the market, Morgan Moses, whose $11 million guaranteed on his contract (plus $4 million bonus) ranks him as the No. 8 free-agent offensive lineman in terms of guarantees, and his $24 million total deal (over three years) ranks seventh.

For a team that went from No. 20 in PFF’s offensive line rankings in 2023 to No. 32 in 2024, that simply wasn’t a lot of spending on the position.

Patriots Bolstered Both Tackle Spots

But, of course, the team used the No. 4 pick in the draft to select Will Campbell from LSU, and immediately, he is being held up as the team’s left tackle. assigned to protect prized QB Drake Maye‘s blind side. Adding Moses and Campbell, and hoping still to get something from last year’s third-round pick, Caeden Wallace, the Patriots did not entirely overhaul the line but they’re hoping they sealed up the weakest spots.

Moses, who has been in the NFL for eight years, said it is his duty, as well as some of the other older players on the line, to bring Campbell and the youngsters along.

“No. 1, we’ve got a young room. We have a lot of guys who are trying to figure it out, so just being a voice in that room,” Moses said at OTAs Tuesday. “Bringing them along – whether that’s us going out to dinners or staying after practice when everything is done and watch film together. …

“When you bring those knowledgeable players into one room and we can sit down and share football and what we see. My eyes might be different than Will (Campbell)’s and the younger guys because I’ve been playing for a long time, so just being able to spit that knowledge to them and help them see what I see to bring them along is vital.”

Morgan Moses: ‘I Still Enjoy the Grind’

Moses, though, added that even at age 34, he has much still to learn and cam learn from Campbell just as Campbell can learn from him.

“Just the fact that I still come out here and I still feel like I can learn. When you come into the building every day and have the urge to learn – I tease Will about it all the time. I’m like, ‘Will, the things you did in college I didn’t do 12 years ago,’” Moses said. “I’m learning from them just as much as they’re learning from me.

“When you come with that mindset – the window for you growing as a player and person is always open. I still enjoy the grind. I still enjoy being out here with the guys and just learning from them and them learning from me.”