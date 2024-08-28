Patriots Move First-Round Pick to Make Room for 4 Waivers

T

he New England Patriots are confident enough in their wide receivers to release former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. He was cut loose on Wednesday, August 28, one day after the Pats had trimmed the roster to 53 players, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Dumping Reagor means being without a true speedster who could stretch the field and also help on special teams. Reagor had been on the so-called “final” roster after cutdown day on Tuesday, but the Patriots added four players on waivers 24 hours later, second-most in the league, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden was also released, per MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, to help make room for the new faces. The most notable of which is ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, who has starting experience at nose tackle.

As for Reagor, While it’s possible the former Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings wideout lands on the practice squad, letting him go continues the overhaul of what’s been a suspect position for too long.

Patriots Committed to Youth Drive at Wide Receiver

Reagor boasts decent pedigree as the 21st player selected by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft. Yet, he’s also not a fit for the youth drive the Patriots are undertaking at receiver.

The shift in emphasis concerns trusting record-breaking second-year pro DeMario Douglas at slot receiver. He’ll continue to work the inside, while two draft picks from this year, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker line up outside.

New England’s commitment to recent draftees at the position also involved making a place for Douglas’ fellow 2023 sixth-round choice Kayshon Boutte among the final 53. Boutte has a lot to prove as a receiver, following a disappointing rookie campaign, but he at least has value in football’s third phase.

The former LSU product is not an ace returner like Reagor, but Boutte has impressed on coverage duties this offseason. Like when he and safety Marcellas Dias wrecked a gunner against the Washington Commanders in preseason, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Marcellas Dial and Kayshon Boutte (bottom) bullying a gunner pic.twitter.com/Pd6Ecw1aZe — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 27, 2024

Boutte can get into the mix for some reps at receiver, but the surprising recent emergence of forgotten target Tyquan Thornton also gives the Pats another option with plenty of upside.

All of these factors combined to make Reagor surplus to requirements.

Jalen Reagor Didn’t Make the Grade

Reagor’s career has so far been defined by a struggle to translate his natural flair for big plays from the college level to the pros. There have been glimpses, albeit precious few, of his dynamic talents.

The most notable glimpse in a Patriots uniform was this 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills last season.

This kind of explosive speed will always be valuable in football’s third phase, but the Patriots aren’t short of options for the return game. Options like 2022 first-team All-Pro Marcus Jones.

The Patriots don’t need Reagor as a returner, but they would have benefited if he’d developed further as a receiver. Unfortunately, Reagor continued to struggle catching the football, with this drop against the Commanders, highlighted by The QB List’s Ben Brown, typical of the problem.

Jalen Reagor is letting his chances of making this roster slip right through his hands pic.twitter.com/7QS5jmkPRu — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2024

Reagor’s ability to attack defenses vertically could have been an asset for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The latter has the arm talent to expand what’s been a pedestrian passing game, but he’ll be relying on Polk and Baker to win on the perimeter.