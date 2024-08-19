Patriots Named Top Trade Partner for ‘Big-Bodied’ 2023 1st-Round WR

The New England Patriots have closed the door on the possibility of trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. That doesn’t mean another door won’t be swinging back open for the WR-needy Pats, though.

When speaking with the media on August 18, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, confirmed the team was interested in trading for Aiyuk. Rumors also flew that the Niners’ wideout nixed a trade to New England. “Yes, at this point,” Wolf replied when asked if the team was now out on Aiyuk.

New England’s interest in Aiyuk could very well lead the team to another wideout if one becomes available, however. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports compiled a list of the NFL’s top trade candidates, and he put Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston on it, naming the Patriots as a logical trade partner.

“Los Angeles Chargers brass probably isn’t quite ready to pull the plug on the TCU product, who arrived as the 21st overall pick just a year ago,” Benjamin wrote on August 15.

“But the current regime wasn’t responsible for that pick, and the big-bodied wideout has reportedly struggled to make headway even in a stripped-down receiver competition, with rookie Ladd McConkey and vets Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark on track for larger roles.”

Is Chargers WR Quentin Johnston a Trade Possibility for New England Patriots?

Johnson, who turns 23 in September, was selected in the first round (No. 21 overall) out of TCU in 2023. He had a standout campaign for the Horned Frogs in 2022 after hauling in 60 passes for 1,069 yards (17.8 yards per catch) and 6 touchdowns that year before entering the pros.

He didn’t have a memorable season as a rookie, however.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver appeared in all 17 games for Los Angeles last year, starting 10. He finished with 38 receptions on 67 targets for 431 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and 2 TDs. Per PFF, quarterbacks had a passer rating of 82.3 when throwing his way. He also had two drops.

While his size is a definite asset, he didn’t dominate 50/50 balls the way L.A. had hoped he would. That said, he was behind vets Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on the depth chart, and both have moved on to other teams this offseason. He should get more opportunities this coming season.

It’s unlikely the Chargers would want to part ways with him so soon; his potential is still great and one bad season isn’t going to be enough to make L.A. give up on him.

New Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Has Made Some Interesting Comments About Johnston

The Chargers parted ways with ex-head coach Brandon Staley after the 2023 season and brought in Jim Harbaugh, who is fresh from winning an NCAA championship with the Michigan Wolverines. While Harbaugh has no loyalty to Johnston, as he didn’t draft him, the new Chargers coach has been nothing but supportive of the WR, at least up to this point.

“I just think he got a bad rap. I look at some of the clips coming out of 31 yards (11.training camp last year. You know, whatever it was, it just seemed like in somebody’s mind he’s been a disappointment. He hasn’t been at all in my eyes,” Harbaugh said about Johnston, via Alex Insdorf of Bolts Beat.

“Combining that speed and agility, getting that strength component to go along with it — he’s gonna be a problem. I’ve been nothing but happy with Quentin Johnston,” Harbaugh added.

If Johnston has a slow start to his 2024 season, though, all bets are off. And should the Chargers eventually make him available via trade, expect Wolf and company to at least inquire.