Patriots Set for Turnaround Season According to Sportscaster

The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2024-25 season, finishing with a 4-13 record.

The Patriots brought in Mike Vrabel and are doing a complete revamp from the previous season and anything to do with the Bill Belichick era.

Kay Adams said on her show that she believes New England is poised to make the biggest turnaround in the 2025-26 season.

“The only team that I could see that might have a bigger turnaround or that I’m more confident in their turnaround from last year to this year is the New England Patriots,” Adams said on her show. “I’m looking at this division, Jets and Dolphins, they’re taking hits… Don’t you think they finish second behind the Bills?”

Adams believes that quarterback Drake Maye will elevate his game in his second season as a professional.

“We’re gonna see a big jump out of this quarterback. I’ve spent time around Drake Maye, I really believe in him and obviously Vrabel,” Adams said.

Analyst Record Prediction for the New England Patriots

Kay Adams isn’t the only person who predicts the Patriots will have a complete 180 season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts the Patriots will end the season with a positive record.

“The New England Patriots have a promising 2025 outlook because of their offseason moves. The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel, who had four consecutive winning seasons to start his head coaching tenure with the Tennessee Titans,” Moton wrote for B/R. “Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is in good hands with McDaniels calling the plays, and New England bolstered his supporting cast.”

Moton also highlighted the additions to the defense through free agency, including the signings of cornerback Carlton Davis III, linebacker Robert Spillane, EDGE Harold Landry and defensive lineman Milton Williams.

“The Patriots will more than double their win total from 2024,” Moton wrote. The analyst predicts New England will end the season 9-8 in Vrabel’s first year as head coach.

If the Patriots were to end up with the record, it would be the team’s first winning season since the 2021-22 season.

Mike Vrabel On Starting New with Team

The New England Patriots look to bounce back from two consecutive 4-13 seasons, one under Belichick and with Jerod Mayo.

In an episode of “Forged In Foxborough,” the new Patriots head coach isn’t focusing on what happened last season and has his attention going forward.

“Why the f— would I care about what happened last year?” Vrabel said via NFL. “I’m worried about what’s going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We’re not worried about what went wrong. We’re focused on what’s going to go right.”

“We’re building our own identity, OK?” Vrabel said. “The overriding goal for the program that we’re going to build is going to be to win the division.”

If things go well, Vrabel can help the team return to the “Patriot Way.”