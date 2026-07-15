New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft Mourns Texans Co-Founder

The New England Patriots joined the NFL community in mourning one of the central figures behind professional football’s return to Houston.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued a heartfelt statement Tuesday night following the death of Janice McNair, the co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans.

McNair died Tuesday, July 14, at 89 with her family by her side, according to the Texans’ official announcement. She is survived by four children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Kraft’s message extended beyond the relationship between two NFL ownership families. He focused on the personal qualities McNair carried through her work with the Texans and the Houston community.

Kraft Honors McNair’s Grace and Service

“Janice McNair was the definition of grace, kindness and class,” Kraft said in the statement released by the Patriots.

Kraft also remembered Janice and her late husband, Robert C. “Bob” McNair, as one of the NFL’s finest couples. He praised the franchise they built and their wider legacy of generosity and service.

“On behalf of the Patriots organization, our hearts are with Cal, Hannah, the entire McNair family and everyone in the Texans organization,” Kraft said.

The two ownership families shared more than a quarter-century in the NFL.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in January 1994 and became the organization’s chairman and CEO. The McNairs secured Houston’s expansion franchise in 1999 after the Oilers departed for Tennessee, beginning a new era of professional football in the city.

The Texans began play in 2002. Janice remained closely involved in the organization throughout its development, later becoming its principal owner after Bob died in 2018.

Her son, Cal McNair, took over as principal owner in March 2024.

Janice continued serving as co-founder and senior chair, maintaining her connection to the franchise through the final years of her life.

McNair’s Legacy Reaches Beyond the Texans

The McNairs’ influence extended well beyond football.

Janice and Bob contributed more than $500 million to charitable causes, with education and medical research serving as the cornerstones of their philanthropy, per her official Texans biography.

They established several charitable organizations, including the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation and the Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation. Their work supported students, medical institutions and community programs throughout Houston and beyond.

The Texans recognized her impact in November 2025 by making her the fourth member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Her name was placed in the stadium rafters beside Bob’s during a halftime ceremony.

The honor recognized her role in creating the franchise, and of course, sustaining it after her husband’s death and establishing the community-centered identity Kraft highlighted in his statement.

Her death brought tributes from throughout the league.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised McNair’s generosity and steady leadership, while Texans coach DeMeco Ryans remembered how she welcomed him back to Houston with open arms and her signature warm smile, via Reuters.

Kraft’s statement captured the qualities that appeared across league-wide messages.

All things considered, McNair helped return NFL football to Houston and guided the franchise through a major ownership transition.

Now, the Texans will move forward under the next generation of the McNair family.