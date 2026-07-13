New England Patriots Star Tops Madden 27 Leak as Drake Maye Drops

The New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s place among the NFL’s best cornerbacks appears safe.

Drake Maye’s reported Madden rating presents a more surprising development.

An account named MUTLeaksXXVII posted an alleged Madden NFL 27 ratings list on X that gives Gonzalez a 98 overall rating, the highest among the cornerbacks shown.

Maye received a 92, placing him among the game’s top quarterbacks but one point below his current Madden NFL 26 rating.

EA Sports has not confirmed the leak.

Its official ratings database still displays Madden NFL 26 numbers, while Madden NFL 27 is scheduled for release Aug. 13.

The alleged list nevertheless creates two different stories for the Patriots.

Gonzalez remains at the top of his position, while Maye loses a point.

Gonzalez Remains Madden’s Top Cornerback

Gonzalez’s 98 matches his current rating in Madden NFL 26.

No other cornerback in the alleged list reached that mark. Patrick Surtain II followed at 97, with Denzel Ward at 93 and Derek Stingley Jr. at 92.

The rating reflects the responsibility New England has placed on Gonzalez since selecting him with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He regularly follows an opponent’s top receiver and gives the Patriots the flexibility to play man coverage without consistently providing help over the top. His combination of length, speed and patience has allowed him to handle different types of assignments.

Gonzalez earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2025 season.

He recorded 61 tackles and 10 passes defensed through 12 starts while consistently matching up with opponents’ leading targets.

His best work continued in the postseason.

Gonzalez intercepted a pass to help seal New England’s AFC Championship Game victory and produced several important pass breakups in Super Bowl LX.

The alleged Madden ratings place him ahead of several players with longer resumes and more individual honors.

Gonzalez sitting above them is a noteworthy statement, even if the final number changes before launch.

Maye Receives Surprising One-Point Drop

Maye’s 92 requires more explanation.

EA Sports currently gives him a 93 in Madden NFL 26. The alleged Madden NFL 27 list lowers that number despite a 2025 season that moved him into the league’s top quarterback tier.

Maye completed an NFL-best 72% of his passes, setting a Patriots single-season record. He threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt and posting a 113.5 passer rating.

He became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to finish a season with at least 4,000 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 70% or higher. Maye also added 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

A 92 remains a major rating. Only five quarterbacks appear ahead of him in the alleged list, and the number places him above several established starters.

The direction of the change is what stands out.

Gonzalez held his 98 after a Pro Bowl season. Stafford reportedly climbed from 98 to 99 after winning MVP.

Maye appears to have lost a point following a season in which he led New England to the Super Bowl and finished among the league leaders in nearly every major efficiency category.

Likely, the point drop is because of his weak playoff performance.

His dropbacks produced minus-29.6 expected points added across four games, the worst total by any quarterback with at least three starts in a single postseason since 2000, via The Ringer.

For now, the alleged numbers offer a strong endorsement of New England’s young core.

Gonzalez remains Madden’s top cornerback.

Maye may have a legitimate complaint.