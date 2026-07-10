NFL All-Pro Reacts to Patriots Insider Comparing Him to Johnny Manziel

Christian Gonzalez has spent three seasons looking like one of the easiest long-term decisions on the New England Patriots’ roster.

“As long as he’s not Johnny Manziel and money and money bags,” Patriots insider Greg Bedard said.

Bedard also raised the possibility of head coach Mike Vrabel not seeing enough from Gonzalez.

“My gut instinct, I do think that Vrabel wants to see more from before he fully invests,” Bedard said, mentioning that sources close to the team think Gonzalez is not “physical enough.”

Bedard also called Gonzalez “uber talented,” but said he was “sort of indifferent” about a major commitment and argued the cornerback could have allowed two touchdowns in Super Bowl LX.

Gonzalez reacted: “@GregABedard got sum new to say abt me everyday lol”

Gonzalez skipped part of New England’s voluntary offseason program, returned for mandatory minicamp and publicly said he wants to be “rewarded as a Patriot.” The team exercised his fifth-year option, but the two sides still have not reached a long-term agreement.

Bedard’s Super Bowl Criticism Runs Into the Data

The Super Bowl seems like a difficult game to use against Gonzalez.

Pro Football Focus credited Gonzalez with allowing one catch for 16 yards on five targets, breaking up three passes and holding the opposing quarterback to a 40.4 passer rating when throwing into his coverage.

His 86.8 coverage grade was the best among all defenders in the game.

His full postseason was similarly strong.

Gonzalez allowed 11 catches on 30 targets for 141 yards, recorded six pass breakups and finished with an 86.8 overall playoff grade.

A pair of throws may have been close enough for Bedard to see danger. The final results still favored Gonzalez, who repeatedly prevented completions in high-leverage situations.

There are fair concerns elsewhere.

PFF gave Gonzalez a 65.8 overall grade during the 2025 regular season, ranking him 43rd among 114 qualifying cornerbacks. His 68.4 coverage grade ranked 31st.

ESPN’s survey of more than 70 coaches, executives and scouts also included one evaluator who described Gonzalez as “a bit finesse at times.” That criticism may fit Vrabel’s preference for physical players better than the Super Bowl argument.

But the same survey ranked Gonzalez as the NFL’s No. 3 cornerback.

Vrabel’s Public Words Point Toward a Deal

Vrabel has offered little public evidence that he doubts Gonzalez’s future in New England.

“We want to make sure that we draft extremely well and then we identify the guys we want to keep,” Vrabel said in March. “Gonzo’s certainly one of those players.”

The Patriots guaranteed Gonzalez $18.199 million for 2027 by exercising his fifth-year option. This move gives the team some breathing room, though it does little to settle the immediate question of Gonzalez’s long-term future in New England.

ESPN noted that the top of the cornerback market has moved beyond $30 million per year.

For Gonzalez’s case, he is 24, already owns All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition and produced his best football during New England’s run to the Super Bowl.

League decision-makers now place him behind only two players at his position.

If Vrabel truly wants more, training camp could become Gonzalez’s next audition.

Regardless, Bedard’s take feels like a long shot when accurately describing Gonzalez’s ability at the top of the NFL.