Patriots Rookie Blocker Reveals Head-Turning Off-Field Interest

The New England Patriots‘ second third-round pick in the NFL Draft, former Georgia center Jared Wilson, doesn’t want any defenders slithering past him this year.

That said, off the field, Wilson likes rather slithery creatures. Snakes have been an interest for Wilson since childhood.

“I don’t think a lot of people know that, but I love snakes,” Wilson told reporters on April 25. “When I was 12, my 12th birthday, I think my mom got me a ball python that I had for about maybe 6-7 months and then we were moving in with our granddad and he was like, ‘yeah no, that’s not coming in my house,’ and I begged him for about a week and I just had to give it away.”

Wilson said he doesn’t own any snakes right now, but he said “I will when I come up” to New England. He will have plenty of money to do so on his rookie contract with the Patriots.

“I’m still trying to process it all. It was a long night waiting, but God put me in the right spot to be a New England Patriot and I’m just excited for the opportunity ahead,” Wilson said.

Jared Wilson is a Versatile Offensive Lineman

Wilson brings versatility to the Patriots offensive line. He played guard initially at Georgia, but the Bulldogs moved him to center.

“It just brings my versatility out to play left guard, center, right guard,” Wilson said. “Whatever they need me to do, whatever they tell me to do, I’m all for it.”

Wilson looks forward to working with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, whom the Patriots needed to find more protection for. Maye endured 34 sacks last season.

“He was a young QB going into last year, rookie, and I think he did a great job with trying to turn around that team and turn around that offense,” Wilson said. “I haven’t really seen too much of him, but he just texted me about 10 minutes ago and congratulated me, and text him if I needed anything.”

Jared Wilson Learned Much From Georgia’s National Title Runs

Wilson believes his time at Georgia has prepared him well for the NFL. He played sparingly for the back-to-back national championship teams as a freshman and sophomore, but he took on a bigger role amid 26 games played over the past two seasons.

“Those National Championship years, it was exciting times, it was fun times,” Wilson said. “One thing that I can take away from it is details matter. Attention to detail is what wins games.”

“It’s not a game of yards, it’s not a game of feet, it’s a game of inches. Every step, every punch that you throw as an offensive lineman, every throw that you make as a quarterback, every single thing matters,” Wilson added. “It’s a long, grueling season and you’ve got to lean on the guys next to you to work together and have a connection to get past that long season and ultimately get to the top of a Super Bowl.”