New Patriots WR Makes Humorous Comment on Mike Vrabel

Amid the New England Patriots adding depth to the wide receiver room in the NFL Draft, one rookie poked a little fun at head coach Mike Vrabel.

Former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams went to the Patriots in the third round of the draft on April 25. Williams showed he felt right at home when he told reporters about meeting Vrabel for the first time.

“I loved him, you know. Big dude. I had mistaken him for an O-lineman, but he was a linebacker,” Williams told reporters on April 25.

Vrabel, 6-foot-6 and 261 during his playing days, played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 where he helped the team win three Super Bowls. He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1997 to 2000 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2010.

“In my opinion, he could have went to the NBA, but a dude that —he loves the game,” Williams said. “You can hear it in his voice, the passion that he comes with, you know he is a man of standards. He wants to work, and that’s what I can come in and help bring to the organization.”

Kyle Williams is a Playmaker

Williams had a successful collegiate career at UNLV and Washington State where he tallied 248 catches for 3,609 yards and 29 touchdowns. He believes he brings a lot to the table for the Patriots, a team that desperately needs playmaking wide receivers.

“I would describe it as versatile, game-changing, and electric,” Williams said about his playing style.

“Just constant film study. Always perfecting the game, I mean, my craft. I mean, I take pride in my craft,” Williams later added regarding his approach to football. “I feel like it’s an art. So, you have to really take pride in art, you have to be attention to detail, you have to worry about the little things, and I worry about those small little details and I try to correct them and match them to my game.”

It’s things like that which could help make a difference for a Patriots team that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Julian Edelman in addition to the other recent woes. Last season’s wide receiver room didn’t have a player go over 66 catches, 674 yards, or three touchdowns.

In addition, the Patriots want to make the most of second-year quarterback Drake Maye on his rookie contract.

Kyle Williams Expresses Eagerness to Work With 2 Patriots

Williams hadn’t met Maye before the Patriots selection, but the former Cougars star looks forward to meeting him.

“I heard about him when he was at North Carolina,” Williams said. “I heard the impact that he made as a rookie, so I’m really excited to get with an established quarterback, somebody that knows the game and is able to make all types of throws. Just from his character, his work ethic, I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Williams said he’s also eager to learn from Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing. The two met during a top-30 visit in Foxborough, Massachusetts before the draft.

“I mean, it was cold. That’s what stood out,” Williams first mentioned about the visit. “But, I mean, everybody, Todd Downing, the receivers coach, is somebody that is like, very detailed with receivers’ play and everything and how he breaks down the position. Even from him being a quarterback, he understood all types of quarterback knowledge, comparing with receivers.”