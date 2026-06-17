2 Patriots Super Bowl WR Rumors Going Strong

The New England Patriots had a strong enough wide receiver room last season to help quarterback Drake Maye take things to the next level.

Maye did just that as he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl, but New England fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. His crew of wide receivers could look quite a bit different this year with the addition of A.J. Brown and the departure of Stefon Diggs. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently explored how Diggs’ departure and Brown coming aboard is leading to the biggest rumors in two different divisions.

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is on the trade block, Knox highlighted as the biggest ongoing rumor in the AFC East. Diggs, meanwhile, looks like a free agent fit for the Washington Commanders, which Knox tabbed as the biggest rumor in the NFC East.

Boutte has a strong third season for the Patriots, which makes a prime trade candidate amid a deep receiver room. Diggs led the Patriots in receiving, and he could benefit a team such as the Commanders, despite his off-field trouble in the past year.

Here’s a look how these two rumors could develop.

Why Trading Kayshon Boutte Makes Sense

The Patriots “have received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so,” which ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported via Knox.

That bodes well for the Patriots finding a suitor for the team’s second-leading receiver from 2025. Boutte, who had 551 yards, enters the final season of rookie deal, as Knox noted, so the Patriots can take one potentially large contract off the books before it happens.

New England has a solid supporting cast around Brown without Boutte in the picture. The Patriots added Romeo Doubs in free agency after his stint with the Green Bay Packers. Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams have also been promising for New England, and all three could take steps forward in 2026.

Where the Patriots would trade him is the question. Teams looking for wide receivers include mostly AFC teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. Those aren’t likely teams for the Patriots to trade with, but the New Orleans Saints and Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants are options in the NFC.

Boutte’s absence from “the early portions” of the Patriots offseason workouts, also creates potential urgency. That’s despite Boutte affirming he wants to stay in New England, which he told Dan Roche of WBZ-TV, as Knox mentioned.

Why Stefon Diggs Makes Sense For Commanders

Washington hasn’t re-signed Deebo Samuel and therefore needs a second strong wideout to pair with Terry McLaurin, Knox explained.

While the Commanders could trade for Boutte, Diggs on the free agent market provides an opportunity to find a star wideout with more football ahead without giving up anything. Diggs is in the clear for playing, as far as his off-field legal issues are concerned, Knox noted.

In addition, Knox highlighted Diggs’ Maryland ties as a former Terrapins star, and Diggs talked about it with FOX 5 DC. It also would benefit the Patriots with Diggs, a former Buffalo Bills star, being away from the AFC East again.