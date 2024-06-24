Patriots Named ‘Logical’ Destination for All-Pro Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots can still find a top-tier wide receiver as San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk remains in a contract stalemate with his team.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin named the Patriots as one of the “top five landing spots” for Aiyuk on June 18. Aiyuk wants more money than the 49ers will play according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and the Patriots meanwhile have a dire need for a star wideout.

“Aiyuk may not be itching to hop aboard a rebuilding team after enjoying four years of playoff contention in the Bay Area,” Benjamin wrote. “New England has money to spare, however, boasting $45 million in cap space under new coach Jerod Mayo, plus a flashy quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. Desperately lacking a bona fide No. 1, the Pats might be best-positioned to outbid competition.”

Aiyuk could command a deal that pays $26.5 million annually based on Spotrac’s market projection. The Patriots’ closest competitor already paid wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with a four-year, $120 million deal. Lions have $38.5 million in salary cap space for 2024.

In addition, New England’s dismal wide receiver production from 2023 merits a bold move. No Patriots receiver went over 51 catches, 561 yards, or six touchdowns. None of the Patriots receivers, including running backs, matched those numbers in all three categories.

Aiyuk remains a potential trade target after he told former Arizona State teammate and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels about it via TikTok on June 17. The 49ers star took a strong stance on where things stand.

“They said they don’t want me back,” Aiyuk said in the video.

Brandon Aiyuk Has 1 Strong Connection With the Patriots

While Aiyuk has a strong connection to the Commanders, he also has a strong tie to the Patriots in former teammate Kendrick Bourne. The two played together in San Francisco before the Patriots signed Bourne in 2021. Bourne previously lobbied for Aiyuk to join the Patriots.

“I want [Brandon] Aiyuk,” Bourne said via Boston.com on April 20.

“He’s my guy, and I think he’ll fit in. Just being a one-on-one receiver at X,” Bourne continued. He can take a whole half of the field and dominate and create a lot of attention for himself. That’s big in our offense, the X receiver?”

Brandon Aiyuk Determined to Get New Deal

Kendrick Bourne teaching rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk the route concepts 📝 pic.twitter.com/XN8QaUKQV9 — SFN✌️ (@TheSFNiners_) July 1, 2020

Aiyuk has been vocal all offseason about a new contract since his team lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. It started with social media posts and media comments followed by his “Night Cap” podcast appearance.

“If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that. I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement to continue playing professional football,” Aiyuk told podcast hosts and former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe in March.

All that said, the 49ers met with Aiyuk on June 24 according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark, which could render this Patriots trade idea moot. The 49ers previously gave wide receiver Deebo Samuel a new deal in 2022 during the summer months amid a contract saga.