Patriots Blockbuster Proposed Trade Lands 2-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots could pounce on star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb amid trade speculation due to his absence as Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp.

That’s how Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon sees it since the Patriots don’t have an elite No. 1 receiver. New England’s offense looked lackluster for all of 2023 with the team’s top receivers underperforming amid 13.9 points per game.

Gagnon proposes the Patriots could trade rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and a future first-round draft pick to the Cowboys for Lamb. New England could easily afford Lamb amid $44.25 million in salary cap space, and Lamb wants to be one of the highest paid receivers in the league at $34 million annually per Spotrac’s projection.

“The Patriots just used a high second-round pick on Polk, who scored nine touchdowns last season at Washington,” Gagnon wrote. “But if they see an opportunity to upgrade massively in support of rookie Drake Maye, a quick flip could be in the cards.”

“Of course, they’d have to throw in a first-round pick because elite receivers are such hot commodities right now,” Gagnon added. “Tyreek Hill commanded a first, a second, two fourths and a sixth pick before also getting his bag from the Dolphins two years ago. This shouldn’t be far off of that.” CeeDee Lamb’s first TD catch of the season Cowboys 10, Patriots 3 pic.twitter.com/P3Ax8zFTND — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 1, 2023