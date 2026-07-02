Patriots Owner Faces Scrutiny After Analyst’s Viral Comments

An NFL commentator is speaking about New England Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft’s connections to a certain company. Mark Schlereth answered a question on social media, that connects Kraft with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In 2021, Schefter invested in a company called Bloom Entertainment. The company builds sports betting apps for several prominent television networks. This includes NBC Sports, Barstool and YES Network. The Patriots owner joined Schefter as a co-investor. This arrangement predictably caused a bit of a shock with Kraft being the owner of an NFL team.

Schefter, of course, has a reputation as being one of the best insiders in the business in terms of scoops and information. Kraft has been the owner of the Patriots since the early 1990s, and has led them to unprecedented success. Together, the two have become titans in the NFL industry.

Kraft Has Been Instrumental For Patriots

From an owner’s perspective, Kraft has been one of the premier owners in the sport. He has won six Super Bowl titles as owner, which ties the NFL record for most championships by a single franchise. The Patriots have also won 11 conference titles and 20 division titles under his leadership. This of course, coincides with 22 playoff appearances.

Many of his personnel decisions have led to that success. He made the executive decision to hire Bill Belichick in 2000. This allowed for the formation of the modern Patriots dynasty as many fans know it. He was also instrumental in hiring Mike Vrabel, and the Patriots look to be in a position to continue that success.

If it wasn’t for Kraft, Patriots fans may not have been able to see their team locally. The owner initially purchased Foxboro Stadium out of bankruptcy in 1988. He has also prevented the relocation of the franchise. It is safe to say that Kraft was instrumental in helping form the Patriots as we know them today, both in terms of executive decisions and personnel moves.

Schefter has been a mogul in his own right in terms of media. He has over 16 million total followers on social media. This includes over 11 million followers on X, over 2 million followers on Instagram, and over 1.5 million followers on Facebook. He began covering the league in 1990, and is currently in his 17th year at ESPN. The insider has completely transformed the reporting industry as we know it today.

Schlereth Rips Patriots Owner

In the meantime, Schlereth had a pointed answer about this partnership.

The league is knee-deep in bed with gambling sites. They’re making billions of dollars… I can’t make it all make sense https://t.co/MnfQUCGtGJ — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) July 1, 2026

Schlereth’s comments are certainly a bit interesting and predictably generated a bit of interest. It is certainly a bit of a bold statement to make, especially since it involves two of the biggest individuals in their respective fields. Integrity questions could also be asked to some degree. Either way, the intersection of gambling and sports is certainly a hot-button issue today, and it will probably stay that way in terms of modern sports.

One of the most powerful things about social media is that everybody has a chance to make their voice heard. Schlereth certainly did that in this instance. His words certainly carry some weight as he is one of the most respected journalists in the industry. Accusations were not made for wrongdoing, but statements like this make you think.