Patriots Camp Battles Heating Up: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

The Patriots aren’t just rolling into the summer with new faces—they’re bringing a new mindset. Mike Vrabel made it clear during his first press conference: no one is promised anything. That philosophy is already reshaping the roster, and it’s about to put several players, including established veterans, right on the hot seat.

The first shot fired came earlier this week when New England released longtime long snapper Joe Cardona in favor of seventh-round rookie Julian Ashby. If you needed a reminder that Vrabel and Eliot Wolf aren’t sentimental, there it is. Now, the rest of the offense is staring at a brutally competitive camp, with position groups overloaded and reps up for grabs.

WR Crowding, O-Line Competition, and the Backfield Squeeze

According to Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe, the wide receiver room might be the biggest logjam of all. Right now, the Patriots have 11 pass-catchers in the mix for what’ll likely be five or six spots. Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker are all returning names, but none are guaranteed a role. Baker didn’t make a single catch until Week 18 last season, and Polk—despite being viewed as a plug-and-play pick—logged just 12 catches for 87 yards. Add in rookie Kyle Williams, three undrafted free agents, and veterans like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, and something has to give.

Bourne, turning 30 in August, no longer has a clear fit. Releasing him after June 1 would save over $6 million in cap space. And while Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL and could begin the year on the PUP list, that would only briefly delay the numbers game. At least two—possibly three—receivers from the group mentioned are likely to be on the outside looking in.

Up front, Will Campbell, Mike Onwenu, and Morgan Moses appear locked in at three of the five offensive line spots. That leaves center and left guard open, and a ripple effect in play. Veteran Garrett Bradbury will likely get the first crack at center. He has six seasons of starting experience but allowed a league-worst 37 pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus. If Bradbury struggles in camp, the Patriots may consider shuffling internally to cover the gap.

Cole Strange is the favorite to start at left guard, though he’s coming off an injury-shortened 2023. Wes Schweitzer, fourth-round rookie Layden Robinson, and Sidy Sow are also expected to get reps at guard. Ben Brown may be in the mix for depth, and some cross-training at center isn’t out of the question for these names, depending on how Bradbury performs.

In the backfield, second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson adds much-needed speed and explosiveness, but the presence of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson complicates things. Stevenson is staying—he just signed a four-year extension. Gibson, on the other hand, could be cut to free up cap space with minimal financial damage. Henderson is the future, but Josh McDaniels has historically taken a gradual approach with rookie backs. Expect Stevenson to remain the lead option early, with Henderson carving out more touches as the season progresses.

The Patriots also brought in undrafted rookie Lan Larison, who never fumbled in college, and Northern Illinois fullback Brock Lampe, giving McDaniels some options to diversify formations. But realistically, those two are fighting for depth roles unless they shine on special teams.