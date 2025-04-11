Patriots $36.6 Million Quarterback Called Out For Being ‘Sensitive’

One week ago, the New England Patriots traded their practice squad quarterback, yet somehow, seven days later, Patriots fans and the Boston-area media are still debating the merits of the deal. Needless to say, that is unusual for the trade of a third-string player who saw action in exactly one game last season.

But what a game it was. His performance in that single contest, in Week 18 against a Buffalo Bills squad consisting mainly of backup players, was so spectacular that rookie Joe Milton III, the Patriots sixth-round draft pick in 2024, out of Tennessee, became the subject of relentless trade speculation for much of the offseason. So his trade to the Dallas Cowboys came as little surprise.

In that game, the 25-year-old Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, as well as running for another touchdown. Milton is known for throwing the football 80 yards or more in training sessions, and his cannon arm has earned him the nickname “Bazooka Joe.” Though his skills are considered raw, there is little doubt that the six-foot-five, 246-pound Milton is one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in the game today.

Timing of Milton Trade Raises Questions

What did surprise Patriots Nation was the timing of the deal, coming just four days before Patriots players were set to report for “voluntary” workouts.

“Why not wait until closer to the season to see if his stock rose even further with another impressive training camp and preseason?” asked Darren Hartwell, a writer for the NBC Sports Boston site.

The answer may have a lot to do with Milton’s character, and Maye’s reaction to it. According to multiple reports, Milton had not been shy about expressing his belief that he could, and should, be competing with Maye for the starting quarterback job — and that neither new head coach Mike Vrabel or Maye himself were too happy about it.

“The smoking gun is the timing of this, and the swiftness and just the firmness of the decision, which is, ‘We’re just not gonna deal with people walking around talking about themselves like they should be the starting quarterback when we have a young player that we believe in,'” said NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider reporter Phill Perry in a Monday appearance on the cable channel. “That, to me, is really more the issue.”

Perry’s colleague at NBC Sports Boston Tom E. Curran, another longtime Patriots reporter, ripped Milton for feeling “entitled.” but Maye has not come out of the controversy with his public image fully intact either.

Another Boston media commentator, Nick “Fitzy” Stevens of WEEI Radio, slammed Maye on a Tuesday broadcast for allegedly “sulking” after Milton’s eye-opening performance in the Week 18 game. Maye reportedly departed Gillette Stadium without speaking to reporters after the game, the Patriots final one of the season.

Maye Allegedly ‘Butthurt’ Over Milton Week 18 Showing

Stevens went on to rip Maye as “sensitive” and “butthurt” over the supposed challenge to his job from Milton.

“I think he got a little bit up in his feelings. I think he got a little butthurt that he didn’t get a chance to start another game, because he’s a competitor,” the radio personality said. “I think Drake Maye is way more sensitive than people around town are prepared for.”

Stevens did not appear to let Vrabel or Milton off the hook either, saying that “everyone’s acting like a baby” after the Milton-led 23-16 victory over Buffalo on January 5.

If the various media reports are correct — which they may or may not be — Maye was not the only one who let Milton get under his skin. According to Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin, “Maye’s family was not thrilled when Milton was drafted.”

The alleged jealousy seems misplaced given the Patriots organization’s commitment to Maye, and the fact that though both quarterbacks signed four-year rookie contracts, Milton’s was worth $4.2 million, while No. 3 overall pick Maye signed for $36.6 million, including his generous $23.5 million signing bonus.