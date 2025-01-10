Patriots Have All-American Big Ten Sacks Leader ‘In Play’ at No. 4 Pick: Experts

The New England Patriots pass rush in 2024 was the worst in the NFL, finishing dead last in sacks with 28 and sack yardage at just 153. By contrast, the Denver Broncos led the league in both categories with 63 sacks for 360 yards. The Patriots also were rarely able to get bodies on opposing quarterbacks, placing 31st in QB hits— ahead of only the Carolina Panthers — with 66. Denver again led the way in hitting the quarterback, getting it done 142 times.

Not surprisingly the Patriots were also 32nd out the 32 teams in sack percentage, sacking the quarterback on only five percent of pass attempts, as well as in total tackles for lost yardage, which includes sacks and all other tackles behind the line of scrimmage. New England caused lost yardage only 62 times, slightly more than half the total recorded by the league-leading Cleveland Browns who tackled opposing players for a loss 112 times.

The Patriots had more than their share of deficiencies as their 3-14 record would indicate, but clearly the pass rush was a big one. The team leaders in sacks, edge rushers Deatrich Wise and Keion White notched five apiece. No other New England pass rusher had more than 2.5. Compare that to the 2023 season when Matt Judon, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2024 season, compiled four sacks in four games before seeing his season ended with an injury.

Penn State Edge Rusher ‘In Play’ for Patriots With No. 4 Pick

The Patriots own the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft on April 24, and they could go in several directions. They have holes to fill with considerable urgency on the offensive line. The wide receiver room is also in dire need of replenishing. But if the Patriots opted to use their first-round pick on a pass rusher, it seems they could not be faulted.

With that need in mind, Patriots correspondent and draft expert for NBC Sports Boston predicted Friday that the edge rusher who is perhaps the best pass rusher in the college ranks “could be in play for the Patriots with the No. 4 overall pick.”

Perry was referring of course to Penn State junior Abdul Carter, who declared for the NFL draft immediately after the Nittany Lions’ 27-24 loss to Notre Dame Thursday in the first College Football Playoffs semifinal.

Carter was named an All American for the first time in 2024. The North Philadelphia native was also named Big Ten defensive player of the year in his third and final season at Penn State, while leading the conference in sacks with 12, and tackles for loss with 24.

Other Experts Also See Abdul Carter as a Fit for New England

In the College Football Playoffs, however, Carter suffered a shoulder injury during Penn State’s quarterfinal game against Boise State. Against Notre Dame he started anyway and recorded a sack and five tackles.

Perry is not alone in predicting that the Patriots may use their first round pick on Carter. Draft expert Mel Kiper also sees Carter as the best pick for New England at No. 4.

“I know he has the injury right now, and we’ll see how that goes moving forward,” Kiper said, as quoted by NBC Sports Boston. “But I think Carter for New England, off the edge in the AFC where you have all those great quarterbacks and in that division with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.”

A.J. Schulte of A to Z Sports also mock-drafted the Penn State edge rusher to New England at No. 4, and Fansided Patriots blogger Ryan Markham lists Carter as one of three players the Patriots are likely to target with their first-round selection.