Patriots Activate 2 Veterans From Injured Reserve Before Lions Game

The New England Patriots are getting two veterans back at a time when their offense needs help.

New England activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive guard Greg Van Roten from injured reserve Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Patriots reporter Brian Hines quickly confirmed both moves.

The decision comes as head coach Mike Vrabel deals with injuries across his offensive line and backfield.

Both players had returned to practice this month, but their status was undefined heading into the weekend.

Patriots Get Greg Van Roten Back Amid Offensive Line Injuries

Van Roten’s return could have an impact.

The 36-year-old veteran has been sidelined since late September with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice Nov. 4 and was a full participant Friday.

New England needs him.

Starting guards Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker remain on injured reserve. Ben Brown has also been ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Walter Rouse is questionable as he works through the NFL’s concussion protocol, as Van Roten could serve as a starter at left guard.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation Friday.

“We’ll see how Greg comes out of practice,” Vrabel said, according to The Boston Globe. “We’ll see where Walter is in the protocol and go from there.”

Van Roten brings noteworthy experience. Prior to this season, he had 105 career NFL starts and started all 17 games for the New York Giants in 2025.

His return could help protect quarterback Drake Maye after New England’s offensive line endured another strenuous week.

Reggie Gilliam Returns Amid Patriots’ Running Back Injuries

Gilliam’s activation hands the Patriots an extra blocker who may help spur the running game.

The former Buffalo Bills fullback signed with New England in March after spending six seasons in Buffalo.

He landed on injured reserve Oct. 10 and missed five consecutive games before returning to practice Wednesday.

Gilliam played four games before his absence, logging 58 offensive snaps and 39 special teams snaps.

His blocking could be valuable Sunday.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out with an illness. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable with a knee injury suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

Therefore, Corey Kiner could shoulder more of the rushing duties against Detroit.

Gilliam’s physical presence in front of the running backs affords offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels more flexibility with his personnel.

The Patriots are 5-4 following a loss to Green Bay. The Lions team they will trade blows with is 6-2.

Although both veterans are back on the active roster, their game-day availability hasn’t been fully defined.