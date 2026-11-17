The New England Patriots have a decision on A.J. Brown after an injury cut short his return to the field.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes New England must consider moving on from the three-time Pro Bowler after the season.

Carthon, who worked with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, surfaced that message during CBS Sports’ Just Football on Nov. 16.

“You don’t want to compound a mistake by holding on to it too long,” Carthon said. “You cut your losses.”

Carthon mulled whether keeping a ailing veteran makes sense for a team trying to build its identity.

Ran Carthon Sends Patriots Warning About Locker-Room Culture

Carthon argued that NFL executives must recognize when a personnel decision has failed rather than defend it out of pride.

The former GM said decision-makers need to accept responsibility when a move doesn’t work.

He then turned to New England’s culture under Vrabel.

“You don’t want to have anyone that’s going to come in and disrupt your culture, especially as you’re trying to establish a new culture,” Carthon said.

He made clear that he wasn’t accusing Brown of causing problems in the locker room. His comments spoke to how teams should approach personnel decisions in general.

Nevertheless, the occasion puts Brown under scrutiny.

Carthon knows Vrabel from their time together with the Titans in 2023. Following Vrabel’s dismissal in January 2024, Carthon denied reports of tension between them.

“We worked well together and had a good relationship,” Carthon said at the time.

Currently, though, he believes his former colleague has a tricky choice involving one of New England’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

A.J. Brown’s Patriots Future Looms After Latest Injury

The Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June, surrendering a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

New England expected him to be No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye. Instead, injuries have kept Brown off the field for much of the season.

Through 10 games, Brown has appeared just four times. He has 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

His recent hitch came during New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on November 15.

Brown caught two passes for 27 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He had missed the previous two games because of knee and ankle problems.

The receiver previously spent time on injured reserve following a high-ankle sprain in the season opener.

Those setbacks have made it tough for Brown to catch a rhythm in New England’s offense.

There’s definitely a case for keeping him. Brown recorded six 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his first seven years in the NFL. His past ability has never been the central debate.

His health and future production are harder to predict.

The Patriots limp into their bye week at 5-5. Vrabel, at least, has time to assess the roster before their November 29 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.