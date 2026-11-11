Patriots’ Alarming 3-Game Trend Draws Mike Vrabel Warning Before Lions Game

The New England Patriots have had to wipe out early deficits the past three weeks.

Head coach Mike Vrabel knows that can’t continue.

New England has fallen behind in the opening stages of three consecutive games, including Sunday’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The numbers show a troubling picture.

Per November 11 analysis from Pats Pulpit’s Dylan Klayman, New England has been outscored 51-37 in the first halves of its past three contests.

The Patriots trailed Chicago 10-0, fell behind Miami 13-3 and watched Green Bay jump out to a 17-0 advantage.

Vrabel mentioned the recurring problem following Sunday’s loss.

“It’s tough to spot good teams any sort of lead, and we’ve done that,” Vrabel told reporters.

The Patriots have dropped to 5-4 after reaching last season’s Super Bowl.

Now they must edge a tricky opponent, with the Detroit Lions waiting in Munich on November 15.

Mike Vrabel Acknowledges Patriots’ Slow-Start Problem

Vrabel didn’t attempt to hide his frustration after Green Bay’s 18-point victory.

The Patriots had discussed their slow starts before traveling to Miami in Week 8.

But they returned to the same issue last week. New England found itself chasing the Packers almost immediately.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception on his first pass attempt Sunday. Green Bay converted the turnover into a touchdown and never surrendered the lead.

The Patriots committed four turnovers overall.

Maye finished with three interceptions, giving him 11 through nine games. That total is tied for the NFL lead.

New England’s defense struggled just as badly.

Packers receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Love finished with 372 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Vrabel said the Patriots must examine how they prepare, including their approach at the start of practices.

His concern is not just about a single poor performance.

Opponents have repeatedly dictated the opening stages of games, leaving New England little room for further mistakes.

Patriots Take on Detroit in Munich

The Patriots now travel to Germany for Sunday’s matchup with the 6-2 Lions.

Detroit presents a tough assignment, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown headlining an offense able to produce explosive plays.

That puts pressure on a New England defense coming off its worst performance of the season.

The Patriots also need Maye to protect the football.

According to Klayman’s analysis, New England is 0-3 this season when Maye throws at least two interceptions.

The Patriots have the same record when their defense fails to force a turnover.

Those figures show how quickly mistakes can erase the team’s margin for error.

Sunday’s game begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, giving New England a national stage to answer doubts about its recent performances.

Vrabel has acknowledged the problem.

The Patriots still need to fix it.