Patriots’ $42 Million OL Labeled ‘Elite’ With One Big Concern

The New England Patriots took a calculated swing on the offensive line this offseason, and the upside could justify the risk.

New England signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract in March, guaranteeing the former first-round pick $21 million. The Patriots were betting on a high-end blocker whose career has repeatedly been interrupted by injuries.

That gamble received an hopeful assessment from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon on Aug. 21.

In his re-ranking of the NFL’s biggest 2026 free-agent signings following the opening week of preseason, Gagnon gave the Vera-Tucker deal a “B” grade and offered a sublime description of the 27-year-old’s potential.

“If he can stay healthy as he did in 2024 with the Jets, the former No. 14 overall pick is elite,” Gagnon wrote.

Therein lies the caveat for New England.

Patriots’ Vera-Tucker Comes With Lengthy Injury History

The talent has rarely been the issue with Vera-Tucker.

Availability has.

The New York Jets selected him No. 14 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and he quickly became one of their most important offensive linemen. Vera-Tucker started 23 of the first 24 games of his career before injuries began piling up.

He suffered a season-ending torn triceps in 2022 and then a torn Achilles in 2023. After bouncing back to appear in 15 games during the 2024 season, another torn triceps suffered before the 2025 campaign wiped out his entire year.

NFL.com highlighted the boom-or-bust nature of Vera-Tucker’s free agency earlier this offseason, noting that he played only 12 games across the 2022, 2023 and 2025 seasons.

The healthy 2024 campaign offered a reminder of why teams remained interested. Vera-Tucker allowed pressure on 4.2% of his pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL.com, the fifth-best rate among guards that season.

New England ultimately decided that level of performance was worth betting on.

Patriots Can Protect Drake Maye Without Taking Massive Financial Risk

The Patriots’ cash splash also reflects where the roster stands heading into 2026.

After winning the AFC last season, New England has continued pouring resources into an offense assembled around Drake Maye. Keeping the franchise quarterback upright is an obvious priority, and Vera-Tucker has the versatility to help across multiple spots if needed.

His contract carries substantial money, although it stops short of tying the Patriots to him at an elite-market price for the long haul.

NFL.com’s 2026 free-agency tracker confirmed the three-year, $42 million agreement with $21 million guaranteed. That structure helped ease some of Gagnon’s concern over Vera-Tucker’s injury history.

Gagnon wrote that the deal is not an “absolute back-breaker” for a contender with reinforcements available if another injury surfaces.

New England is paying for the possibility that Vera-Tucker’s healthy stretches become the norm again. He is only 27 years old and has already shown he can play at a high level when available. At the same time, the Patriots did not hand him the type of contract that would make another extended absence financially devastating.

The initial verdict, therefore, lands somewhere between endorsement and caution.

If Vera-Tucker stays on the field, New England may have landed a premium blocker at a manageable price.

His history ensures the concern will follow him into the regular season, but there’s certainly upside.