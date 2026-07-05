Patriots All-Pro Candidate Has Luckily Been Team Friendly

The New England Patriots have gotten elite football play from sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu.

And for a player who has performed like one of the NFL’s better guards, played multiple spots when needed and then helped the Patriots create 2026 cap space, Onwenu has given New England more than a normal return.

He’s luckily been team-friendly when he didn’t have to be, existing in the kind of territory where postseason honors should be part of the conversation.

Onwenu did receive All-Pro votes in 2025, which makes sense given PFF listed Onwenu with a 78.2 overall grade in 2025, seventh among 81 qualified guards. PFF also had him fifth among guards in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking.

For a team built around Drake Maye, Onwenu is a unique player that is worth keeping since he’s difficult to replace.

Onwenu Has Given the Patriots More Than One Kind of Discount

Onwenu signed a three-year, $57 million extension with $38 million guaranteed in 2024.

When the Patriots kept him in 2024, they retained a lineman who could solve multiple problems.

CBS Sports noted that Onwenu played 77.1% of his offensive snaps at right tackle in 2023 while also playing inside at right guard. That versatility is expensive to find and difficult to replace.

And then Onwenu’s reworked 2026 deal lowered his cap hit from $25 million to $17.5 million, according to NBC Sports Boston, gave him $8.95 million fully guaranteed and turned the season into a one-year, $10 million arrangement.

Certainly the 2026 reworked deal is meaningful money, but it doesn’t match how well he’s played, instead helping the Patriots keep flexibility at a time when good teams usually need every cap lever they can find.

The Next Deal May Not Be Nearly as Easy

The problem for the Patriots is that team-friendly arrangements usually do not last forever.

Onwenu’s 2026 season now carries obvious stakes, mainly because he brings value at more than one position.

The Patriots can find another guard, but finding another guard who has already shown he can survive at right tackle is a different challenge. That kind of flexibility matters over a full season, when injuries force teams to reshuffle offensive lines, testing depth.

There is also the Drake Maye factor.

New England is trying to protect the quarterback who gives the franchise its clearest path back to annual contention, making Onwenu more than a nice piece to have.

He is part of the infrastructure around Maye. And losing that kind of player would force the Patriots to spend either premium money or premium draft capital to replace something they already have.

If Will Campbell shows major weakness against top competition this season, moving him to guard and finding a premium tackle to replace Onwenu could be a possibility depending on which draft-eligible players or free agents become available.

Regardless, if Onwenu plays like a top-10 guard again, the Patriots will have a hard time selling another discount because any team’s luck runs out when the player sees others across the league inking big deals at his position.

For now, the Patriots should enjoy what they get out of him in 2026, so long as he stays healthy.