Patriots All-Pro Christian Gonzalez Sends 4-Word Message on PFF Snub

For Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a second-team All-Pro from 2024, Tuesday was a big day. Not only was he back on the field where he wants to be, he also logged two interceptions against Patriots’ second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Of course, it’s May, so those interceptions are meaningless, and Maye threw four all told. But Gonzalez was still smiling when it was over.

“Got two off of him,” Gonzalez said.

Breaking into a smile, he explained, “It was two different coverages Both were I got to see the quarterback. So, I mean, that helps as a DB. Saw the ball and went and–go and get it.”

Gonzalez turns just 23 next month and as a former No. 17 overall pick from Oregon from the 2023 NFL draft, he is one of the dwindling number of gifts left behind to the Patriots from the Bill Belichick era. After his rookie season was stunted because of injury, Gonzalez came back strong in 2024, starting 16 games and holding quarterbacks to a 55.7% reception rate and a 71.7 quarterback rating.

He has solidified himself as arguably the best young cornerback in the game.

Play

Christian Gonzalez Shrugs off List

But yet, when it came time to rank the best players who are 25 years old or under, the analytics site Pro Football Focus did not acknowledge Gonzalez. There were five cornerbacks who made the cut, including Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans), Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), Christian Benford (Bills) and Cooper DeJean (Eagles).

Of the five, all have strong team credentials and deep playoff runs to their credits, except Witherspoon, who is the only one on the list whom it seems Gonzalez should clearly have beaten out. He allowed a QB rating of 106.9 last year, and has given up nine touchdowns in 30 career games. Gonzalez has given up three touchdowns in 20 games.

Gonzalez, though, shrugged off the snub.

“Let the play talk. That’s all I have to say about that,” Gonzalez told the Boston Herald.

Patriots Added Carlton Davis

Gonzalez figures to be in line for an even better season in 2025, because the Patriots have improved their pass rush, and have brought in considerable secondary help that should allow Gonzalez to shine.

The team spent $54 million on a three-year contract for Carlton Davis to play opposite Gonzalez. Davis is an eight-year veteran who allowed a 77.0 quarterback rating in 2024 with the Lions. Coach Mike Vrabel said he imagines Davis allowing the team to play straight man coverage, and can see him pushing Gonzalez to maintain his focus.