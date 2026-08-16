Patriots’ Key Player Dubbed ‘Loser’ Following Rough Preseason Game

The New England Patriots finished off their first preseason game in a tie, but a certain player drew more scrutiny than most.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named kicker Andy Borregales a “loser” from Week 1 of the preseason after the second-year specialist missed three field-goal attempts in New England’s 13-13 tie with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13.

Borregales connected from 40 and 52 yards but missed from 56, 55 and 49 yards. The final miss came with 13 seconds remaining and would have given the Patriots the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The rough outing stood out after Borregales provided New England with a mostly steady rookie season. A response from head coach Mike Vrabel also surfaced as the Patriots expect more from their kicker.

Bleacher Report Questions Borregales’ Job Security

Davenport put more heat on Borregales than saying he’s just on the wrong side of his winners-and-losers list. He wrote that the kicker’s “job security could be a whole lot shakier” following Thursday’s showing.

The misses from 55 and 56 yards were lengthy attempts, but the 49-yarder offered Borregales a chance to end the game. He finished 2-for-5 on field goals at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel didn’t downplay the result when asked afterward what message he had for Borregales.

“We’re expected to make them. That’s pro football,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference.

Vrabel also mentioned kickers around the league converting from 60 yards and said Borregales understands New England needs those field goals.

That standard comes after Borregales settled himself as the Patriots’ kicker in 2025. The sixth-round pick out of Miami converted 27 of 32 field goals during the regular season, an 84.4% rate. He went 4-for-4 from at least 50 yards, with a long of 59, and made 53 of 55 extra points.

Borregales scored 134 points, the most ever by a Patriots rookie, and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.

Bleacher Report still surfaced the possibility of New England adding competition before its next exhibition game, citing Borregales’ 2025 field-goal percentage and the three misses against Indianapolis.

Special teams mistakes figure to receive a hefty amount of attention going into the regular season for a squad holding Super Bowl aspirations.

Borregales Responds With Perfect Practice

Borregales’ next opportunity came two days later, and the response was much sharper.

During the Patriots’ Aug. 15 practice, Vrabel had Borregales kick through skinny goalposts that are about half the width of regulation uprights, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Borregales went 6-for-6 on attempts ranging from 32 to 47 yards.

“I felt like I bounced back today, going back to the basics,” Borregales said.

The setup gave Borregales a test following a game in which accuracy became the primary talking point around his position. The outcome was a hopeful follow-up, even if a practice session can’t wipe out those three misses in game conditions.

Borregales also has a respectable body of work working in his favor. His rookie season included a perfect mark from 50-plus yards during the regular season and a 59-yard career long.

Vrabel maintained his confidence Saturday, saying during his Aug. 15 press conference that he remains confident Borregales will make those attempts moving forward. He added that New England is “going to need those kicks.”

Bleacher Report’s “loser” label heaps scrutiny on what had appeared to be a resolved position entering camp.

Borregales’ perfect practice was the hint that he’s moving past the opener.

The upcoming preseason appearance will lay out another prospect to show the three misses were just an isolated stumble.