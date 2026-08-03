Patriots’ Record-Setting Kicker Quietly Dominating Training Camp

The New England Patriots have several prominent position battles unfolding at training camp, but their kicking situation has offered considerably less attention.

That’s exactly how the team planned it.

Second-year kicker Andy Borregales made all five of his field-goal attempts during Saturday’s practice, including one from approximately 55 yards.

The perfect period improved him to 21-for-23 through the opening portion of camp, per Pats Pulpit.

Borregales’ start has confirmed the Patriots’ decision to enter camp without another kicker on the roster.

He had to win the position as a rookie last summer.

One year later, New England has given him the freedom to prepare for the season without looking over his shoulder after every attempt.

Borregales, now no longer trying to survive a competition, is being trusted to show that the Patriots no longer need one.

So far, it’s looking good.

Borregales Builds on Record-Setting Rookie Season

The Patriots selected Borregales in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, making him the first kicker taken that year.

His rookie season included enough early turbulence to test New England’s patience, but the team stayed with him.

Borregales rewarded that decision by making 27 of 32 field goals and 53 of 55 extra-point attempts.

His 134 points were tied for seventh in the NFL and established a Patriots rookie scoring record.

His range also became an increasingly reliable part of the operation.

Borregales finished 4-for-4 from at least 50 yards and closed the regular season with a career-long 59-yard field goal.

The defining moment came much earlier.

With the Patriots tied against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, Borregales converted a 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to secure a 23-20 road victory.

The Patriots credited him as the second New England rookie kicker since 2000 to make a game-winning field goal on “Sunday Night Football.”

That kick offered an early look at the composure that ultimately helped Borregales keep the job through his initial inconsistencies.

His recent camp performance suggests the experience carried into Year 2.

Patriots Show Confidence by Declining to Add Competition

Head coach Mike Vrabel has regularly emphasized competition across the roster, but New England chose continuity with its specialists.

Borregales entered camp alongside punter Bryce Baringer and long snapper Julian Ashby, with Pats Pulpit identifying all three as secure in their respective roles.

That doesn’t mean every repetition has been clean.

One of Borregales’ two camp misses followed a low snap from Ashby, per Pats Pulpit’s practice observations. The sequence was another reminder that a field goal depends on the full operation rather than the kicker alone.

Saturday provided the response New England wanted.

Borregales converted each opportunity and finished the session by showing he could extend his range beyond 50 yards.

Kickers generally receive the most attention when something goes wrong. Borregales has spent the early part of camp making sure there has been little reason to discuss the position.

The quiet steadiness carries value as roster battles take place elsewhere.

All in all, Borregales has gone beyond trying to earn New England’s confidence.

He is beginning to show why the Patriots were comfortable giving it to him before camp started.