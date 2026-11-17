The New England Patriots moved on from Antonio Gibson in February.

Nine months later, the veteran running back is trying to get back into the NFL.

Gibson worked out for the New York Giants on Monday, November 16, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

The workout marked a step forward for Gibson, who suffered a torn ACL during New England’s Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills in October 2025.

However, the visit didn’t produce a contract.

Antonio Gibson Gets NFL Look After Patriots Release

The Patriots released Gibson on February 23, ending his two-year stay in New England.

Gibson originally joined the franchise in March 2024 on a three-year deal worth approximately $12 million.

He gave the Patriots solid production in his first season, rushing for 538 yards and one touchdown on 120 carries. He added 23 receptions for 206 yards.

His second year ended far sooner than expected.

Gibson played five games in 2025 before tearing his ACL against Buffalo on October 5. He finished with 106 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Before the injury, Gibson delivered one of New England’s biggest special teams plays of the season.

He returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 14, helping the Patriots secure a 33-27 victory.

The performance earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

New England moved forward with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as its leading running backs.

Gibson Sent Patriots Message Following February Departure

Gibson made it clear that he wasn’t finished playing football following his departure from Foxborough.

In February, he thanked the Patriots on Instagram and said “the best is yet to come.”

His former teammates put forth their support.

Stevenson responded with “LOVE,” while safety Jaylinn Hawkins predicted an even greater comeback.

Monday’s workout offered Gibson a chance to show another team what he can do following knee surgery.

The 28-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game during the 2026 season.

Across six seasons with Washington and New England, Gibson has rushed for 3,287 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has caught 197 passes for 1,495 yards and seven scores.

His best rushing season came in 2021, when he surpassed 1,000 yards with Washington.

The Giants didn’t give him a deal, but the workout puts Gibson back on the NFL radar.

Right now, he’s a free agent seeking his first opportunity since the Patriots cut ties with him.