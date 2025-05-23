Patriots Appear to Get Good News on Stefon Diggs During OTAs

In the end, it may not mean much, but it’s certainly a signal that should be taken on a so-far-so-good footing at this point. Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs, slated to be the WR1 on this roster after signing a three-year, $63.5 million contract this offseason, was not only present at the team’s OTAs this week, but photos on the team website showed that Diggs was in uniform and participating.

(H/T to NESN.com)

Diggs, of course, saw his lone season in Houston end prematurely in 2024 when he suffered a torn ACL in late October. Typically, a return from an ACL injury can take around a year, which tentatively puts Diggs’ New England debut somewhere around Week 8’s home game against the Browns.

While that is realistic, it also would be disappointing, as there is hope that Diggs could be ready on the earlier side of his timeline, perhaps even for Week 1 on September 7. It’s also possible that Diggs could start the year on the PUP, which would put him on track to debut in Week 5, on the road against his old team, the Bills.

Stefon Diggs: ‘Grab Your Popcorn’

Enthusiasm over Diggs’ participation in OTAs should be tempered by the fact that, while players are in uniform and going full speed, there is no contact and no pads. But also encouraging was the fact that Diggs was not wearing a knee brace.

Diggs certainly is enthusiastic and maintains his goal of starting the 2025 season in Week 1. As he said in the first episode of the Patriots’ behind-the-scenes documentary of this season under new coach Mike Vrabel, “Forged in Foxborough,” fans will want to be ready for this year.

“You know, Coach Vrabes, he’s real convincing,” Diggs said. “But he had a career that’s something you can attest to of hard work and being a part of something special. … I’m going to give it everything that I got. And I want to win real, real bad. Everybody that’s excited, grab your popcorn, grab your jacket. Let’s get to work.”

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Likes WR’s ‘Presence’

While Vrabel and the Patriots have offered no formal updates on Diggs’ potential return, Vrabel has been highly complimentary of the new guy. With good reason. Before last year’s injury, Diggs tallied 1,000-plus yards for six straight seasons in Minnesota and Buffalo.

“Just trying to make sure we’re supporting Drake and supporting the football team,” Vrabel said of Diggs on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “This is a highly competitive, confident receiver that has produced throughout his career in multiple ways. Play style, he’s got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical, route craft, good at the catch point, good in the red zone. There’s a play style to him that I’ve always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he’s doing things to help us.