Patriots Insider Projects QB Among 4 Inactives Ahead of Steelers Game

The New England Patriots know they will be down two players for Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes four more names are likely to join them on the inactive list, including rookie quarterback Behren Morton.

With punter Mitch Wishnowsky elevated from the practice squad Saturday and offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover and cornerback Carlton Davis III ruled out, Reiss projected four additional inactives: Morton, linebacker Erick Hunter, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and either offensive lineman Walter Rouse or Ben Brown.

New England’s Saturday moves create some game-day roster decisions before kickoff.

Morton Projected to Sit Again

Morton landing among Reiss’ projected inactives would continue the Patriots’ early-season plan for the seventh-round rookie.

New England selected Morton at No. 234 overall in the 2026 NFL draft after a productive career at Texas Tech. He appeared in 42 college games, completing 62.8% of his passes for 8,986 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Morton also helped Texas Tech capture its first Big 12 championship and reach the College Football Playoff during his final season.

Morton earned a spot on the 53-man roster after competing behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito throughout the summer.

Patriots.com noted after final cuts that keeping Morton allowed the franchise to retain a developmental quarterback who could serve as the emergency third option on game days.

That’s how New England handled the rookie in Week 1. Morton was one of seven players listed inactive for the Patriots’ 13-10 loss at Seattle, with the rookie having the emergency quarterback designation.

Another inactive designation would, therefore, follow the same approach if Maye and DeVito are available.

Patriots Face Decision Along Offensive Line

The more intriguing portion of Reiss’ projection could be the choice between Rouse and Brown.

Brown was limited in practice because of a knee injury and goes into Sunday listed as questionable. Crownover, meanwhile, has been ruled out with a knee injury, creating one fewer available body along the offensive line.

The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart lists Brown behind starting center Jared Wilson, while Rouse provides reserve help along the interior. New England acquired Rouse from Minnesota during final roster cuts after he appeared in eight games over his first two NFL seasons.

Reiss also has Hunter and Farmer sitting.

Hunter joined New England’s 53-man roster on Sept. 1 after Detroit released the undrafted Morgan State product. Farmer, a 2025 fourth-round pick out of Florida State, appeared in 13 games with three starts as a rookie and recorded 15 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Wishnowsky’s elevation adds something else. The veteran is filling in for Bryce Baringer, who is on injured reserve and cannot return until Week 5.

Wishnowsky landed three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line in the opener and averaged 44.3 yards per punt.

New England’s official inactive list will finalize the leftover roster questions shortly before kickoff.