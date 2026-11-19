The New England Patriots could soon see two architects of their six-time Super Bowl-winning dynasty enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft have advanced to the final stage of voting for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news Thursday, November 19, following separate votes by its Coach and Contributor subcommittees.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the occurence shortly after the announcement.

Bill Belichick Gets Second Chance After Hall of Fame Snub

Belichick’s failure to earn induction earlier this year drew widespread criticism. The six-time Super Bowl champion missed out on becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He’s back in contention now.

The Hall’s Coach Subcommittee selected Belichick over four other candidates: Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

Belichick spent 24 seasons as New England’s head coach, winning six Super Bowls and nine AFC championships.

His 333 career victories, including the postseason, rank second in NFL history behind Don Shula’s 347. Belichick also holds the NFL record with 31 playoff wins.

He won three AP NFL Coach of the Year awards and led his teams to 17 division titles.

Before arriving in New England in 2000, Belichick won two Super Bowls as an assistant with the New York Giants.

Yet those accolades weren’t enough to secure his induction in 2026.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Also Advances Toward Canton

Kraft received the same news Thursday.

The Hall’s Contributor Subcommittee selected the Patriots owner over Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams and John Wooten.

Kraft bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994, keeping the franchise from moving to St. Louis.

Under his ownership, New England has reached 11 Super Bowls and won six championships.

Those 11 appearances are four more than any other NFL owner has overseen, according to the Hall of Fame’s announcement.

Kraft also privately financed Gillette Stadium and has served on 17 NFL ownership committees.

Like Belichick, Kraft reached the final stage of the 2026 selection process but fell short of induction.

The Hall has since changed its voting procedures.

Belichick and Kraft will join 13 player candidates on a single 15-person ballot. Voters will reduce that group to 10, then seven, before making their final selections.

Candidates must receive at least 80% approval to earn induction.

The Class of 2027 will be announced during NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February, with the induction ceremony scheduled for August in Canton, Ohio.

For Belichick and Kraft, the latest vote gives both men another shot at football’s highest honor.