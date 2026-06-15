Patriots Eye Return of Belichick-Era Tight End After Julian Hill Injury

The Patriots may be turning to a familiar face following tight end Julian Hill’s injury, with a former Bill Belichick-era tight end emerging as a potential solution to bolster depth at the position.

New England’s reported interest comes as the team evaluates its options behind Hunter Henry, and the veteran’s reputation as a physical, reliable blocker could make him an appealing reunion candidate.

Patriots and Pharaoh Brown: A Reunion in Play

Hill went down with a season-ending knee injury during this offseason, leaving the Patriots short on depth at tight end. ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss flagged the position as a likely free-agent target in his June 14 minicamp notes, writing that the team would ideally add a “Y-type option who can move bodies on the line of scrimmage.” One top candidate, according to Reiss, would be former Arizona Cardinals tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the urgency, saying, “Just from a numbers standpoint at camp, I think that is probably somewhere where we would have to address,” as quoted by Reiss.

Reiss named Brown alongside Will Dissly and Nick Vannett as the most established veterans currently available, with former Packer John FitzPatrick as a younger alternative recovering from an Achilles tear sustained last December.

Brown, 32, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2017 and has made stops with the Browns (two stints), Texans, Colts, Patriots, Seahawks, Dolphins, and Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end from Oregon comes with 74 career receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns. He has never been a volume target. His value comes from physicality, blocking, and situational effectiveness.

Pharaoh Brown’s 2023 Patriots Stint Built Foundation

Brown last suited up for New England in 2023, joining the practice squad in late August before earning a promotion to the active roster in September of that year. He operated under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — a system Brown already knew from his Texans days — and made an early impression, hauling in a 58-yard touchdown from Mac Jones against the Jets during the 2023 season, according to ESPN. His PFF receiving efficiency on limited targets ranked among the highest for tight ends with meaningful snaps that season.

Taylor Kiles of CLNS Media revisited that tenure and raised the possibility of a reunion in commentary posted June 15 on CLNS Media‘s social media account. “He hasn’t been on active rosters consistently, at least not last year, and he is a few years older,” Kiles said. “So I’m not really sure what version of him you’re going to get.”

The caveat acknowledged, Kiles drew a pointed comparison.

“He’s almost like the offensive version of Corey Durden, where it seems like everything he does is trying to pick a fight and get the other person so pissed off they get a flag,” the CLNS Media commentator said. He added that Vrabel would welcome that edge, and that Brown’s prior time in O’Brien’s system would reduce the adjustment period. “It’s not going to be as hard for him to get reacclimated to this system,” Kiles said.

Brown’s familiarity with O’Brien’s offense, first in Houston, then in New England, stands as arguably his sharpest selling point. For a team that needs production at a specific position profile in a specific system, a veteran who already knows the terminology and the blocking assignments represents a low-risk, potentially high-floor addition.