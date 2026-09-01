Patriots Re-Sign Veteran Starter, Add 298-Tackle Rookie Before Week 1

The New England Patriots continued reshuffling the bottom of their roster two days after the NFL cutdown deadline.

New England announced Sept. 1 that it had re-signed center Ben Brown and added linebacker Erick Hunter to the 53-man roster.

The move puts Brown back with the Patriots less than a day after the team released him to accommodate its waiver claims.

Meanwhile, Hunter arrives after narrowly missing the cut with the Detroit Lions, giving New England a developmental option at a linebacker position affected by injuries entering the regular season.

The Patriots also signed linebackers K.J. Britt and Jose Ramirez, defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and offensive lineman Jake Kubas to the practice squad as part of Tuesday’s transactions.

Brown Returns After Brief Patriots Exit

The Patriots initially kept Brown on their 53-man roster following Sunday’s cuts, an indication of how the coaching staff views his versatility along the interior offensive line.

That changed temporarily Monday when New England claimed tight end Cameron Latu and linebacker Darius Muasau off waivers. The Patriots released Brown and Britt to clear the necessary roster spots before placing linebacker Khalil Jacobs and punter Bryce Baringer on injured reserve.

Brown’s return shortly afterward makes the sequence look procedural.

The 28-year-old has become a useful depth piece since New England signed him off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in October 2024. He started 10 games at center that season before appearing in all 17 games in 2025, including four starts at left guard.

His availability had been a question throughout the second half of August. Brown injured his leg in New England’s preseason opener, prompting head coach Mike Vrabel to say the veteran would be sidelined for “a few weeks,” according to Boston.com.

Keeping Brown gives the Patriots an experienced backup capable of lining up at center or guard behind a revamped starting offensive line.

Hunter Brings 298-Tackle Numbers to New England

Hunter offers a different type of upside.

The 23-year-old signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State in May before being waived during final cuts. Hunter accumulated 298 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three interceptions over 45 college games, finishing second in school history in tackles.

His senior season included 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks while earning first-team All-MEAC honors.

Hunter also generated some buzz during Lions training camp. Detroit’s official website identified him as one of 10 players who impressed through the first two weeks of camp, highlighting his agility and playmaking ability after he intercepted quarterback Jared Goff in the end zone during a scrimmage.

The athletic testing provides another reason for intrigue. Hunter reportedly ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and posted a 10-foot-10 broad jump at the HBCU Showcase, marks that would have ranked among the top linebacker performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, per The Detroit News.

He now gets another opportunity with the Patriots.