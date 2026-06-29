NFL Analyst Identifies the Patriots’ Biggest Remaining Weakness

The New England Patriots don’t have many obvious holes entering the 2026 season.

Mike Vrabel’s roster is deeper than the one that stunned the NFL with a Super Bowl appearance last year. Drake Maye looks every bit like the franchise quarterback the organization hoped he’d become. The defense returns one of the league’s best young cornerbacks in Christian Gonzalez, added proven veteran Dre’Mont Jones to its defensive front, and should benefit from another offseason under Vrabel’s culture.

On paper, it’s one of the AFC’s most complete rosters.

Yet one NFL analyst believes there’s still a flaw capable of separating the Patriots from the NFL’s true elite.

Not poor tackling.

Not coverage.

Not even the pass rush.

Instead, it comes down to one statistic.

The Patriots Didn’t Produce Enough Game-Changing Plays

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently identified what he believes is New England’s biggest remaining weakness entering 2026: the defense’s inability to consistently create splash plays.

His concern isn’t based on perception.

It’s based on production.

Last season, the Patriots finished with just 35 sacks and 19 takeaways, numbers Davenport believes leave little margin for error despite the overall talent on the roster.

“New England managed just 35 sacks in 2025, and the pass-rush isn’t visibly better this year than last. The secondary is a deep and talented group on paper, but multiple members of that defensive backfield have injury histories. The Patriots also had just 19 takeaways last season, and that lack of big-play punch could come back to haunt the team.”

Those numbers tell an interesting story.

New England prevented points as well as almost anyone in football, but too often the defense simply got off the field instead of completely flipping games with interceptions, strip sacks or momentum-changing takeaways.

The difference matters.

Elite defenses don’t just limit damage. They steal possessions.

Why Mike Vrabel Believes the Numbers Can Improve

The Patriots clearly believe last year’s production isn’t who they’ll be in 2026.

Adding Jones wasn’t simply about depth. The veteran has consistently generated interior pressure throughout his career, something that can create opportunities for edge rushers and defensive backs alike.

Milton Williams should also give New England a more explosive defensive front after arriving in one of the organization’s biggest offseason moves. Keion White enters another season with expectations of taking another step forward after flashing his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Behind them, Gonzalez has already established himself among the NFL’s rising shutdown corners, while veteran Carlton Davis III gives the Patriots another experienced playmaker capable of forcing quarterbacks into mistakes.

If the pass rush improves, the takeaways often follow.

That’s why Davenport’s concern is both understandable and incomplete.

The numbers from last season support his argument.

The personnel entering this season suggest they may not tell the whole story.

Ultimately, this may become one of the defining questions of New England’s season.

The Patriots don’t need to prove they can play good defense. They already did that.

The next step is proving they can produce the kinds of game-changing plays that decide playoff games. If they do, another deep postseason run becomes far more realistic. If they don’t, Davenport’s warning may prove more prophetic than Patriots fans would like.