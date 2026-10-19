Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Draws Strong Cowboys Plea in Wake of Ugly Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are facing growing criticism after more disappointing action, and a prominent Dallas radio personality believes the organization desperately needs someone who resembles former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The Cowboys fell to 2-4 following a 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 18. Dallas trailed 17-0 at halftime and committed two crushing interceptions, prolonging its losing streak to two games.

That rough happening prompted Shan Shariff, co-host of the “Shan & RJ” morning show on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, to invoke Belichick’s name when deliberating on the Cowboys’ coaching and organizational culture.

In an October 19 post on X, Shariff mentioned that he wasn’t necessarily advocating for Dallas to hire the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. Instead, he argued that the Cowboys needed a similarly demanding figure who can restore discipline and attention to detail.

“I am not saying to hire this guy because of his age, attitude and GF, but what the Dallas Cowboys really need is someone like Bill Belichick,” Shariff wrote.

“This team and organization need someone to reteach the basic fundamentals, to be drilled and killed over situational football,” he continued. “We are so behind everyone else in the classroom that you trail in details almost every game.”

Belichick Named as Example of What Cowboys Desperately Need

Shariff’s comments hit hours following a mistake-filled performance from the Cowboys.

Dallas committed 11 penalties for 108 yards against Green Bay, while its offense managed just 48 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged those shortcomings in his postgame presser.

“The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us,” Schottenheimer said, according to the team’s official website.

He also admitted that the coaching staff needed to take responsibility for addressing recurring problems, with Dallas having committed five turnovers across its previous two games.

The criticism weighs heavily on the squad considering the Cowboys recently added veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to help address their struggles.

Even with the staffing alterations, it appears Dallas finds itself hanging in the same rut, which hands-on, Belichick-style coaching may reverse.

Belichick’s Patriots Legacy Remains NFL Standard for Discipline

Belichick spent 24 seasons leading New England, winning six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles before parting ways with the franchise in January 2024.

His championship teams became synonymous with situational awareness, preparation and minimizing costly mistakes.

As the Patriots noted following his departure, Belichick also accumulated 30 playoff victories during his time in New England.

Belichick, 74, is currently the head coach at North Carolina, making any potential return to the NFL a separate question from the one Shariff raised.

At the same time, the Patriots have moved forward under head coach Mike Vrabel, whose team improved to 4-2 following Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets.

New England has now won three consecutive games, with quarterback Drake Maye throwing three touchdown passes against New York.

As the Patriots are fashioning their own identity under Vrabel, the latest reproval out of Dallas resurfaces the lofty coaching standard Belichick set during his historic tenure.

But for a Cowboys organization searching for answers in the mess of a 2-4 start, Shariff’s message was unmistakable.