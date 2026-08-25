Patriots Named Landing Spot for 3 Former Pro Bowl Defenders Before Week 1

The New England Patriots added high-end talent to a roster coming off a Super Bowl appearance this offeseason.

But with the regular season approaching, head coach Mike Vrabel has identified a depth as a concern, which is tough to solve in a snap, after New England’s 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia on Aug. 22.

That admission has opened the door to speculation about a potential move. The Athletic’s Chad Graff pointed to three accomplished free agents who could fit New England’s needs: Bobby Wagner, Joey Bosa and Haason Reddick.

None would represent a long-term answer. But an experienced addition could help reduce the drop-off Vrabel wants to avoid when injuries force backups into bigger roles.

Patriots Could Turn to Any of Wagner, Bosa, Reddick

The three names offer different possibilities for a Patriots defense already fashioned around incumbent starters.

Bobby Wagner, an unrestricted free agent currently, would bring extensive experience at linebacker.

The 10-time Pro Bowler recorded 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in 17 games for Washington last season. At 36, Wagner would likely be a short-term move, but his production stayed sturdy in 2025 and his presence could give New England a helpful option in the middle of the defense.

Joey Bosa offers assistance off the edge.

He finished last season with 29 tackles, five sacks and five forced fumbles for Buffalo. Injuries have interrupted portions of his career, yet the five-time Pro Bowler has 77 career sacks and is one of the more recognizable pass rushers available this late in the offseason.

Haason Reddick is an additional edge option. His production slipped to 2.5 sacks with Tampa Bay in 2025, but his career includes four consecutive seasons with at least 11 sacks from 2020 through 2023.

NFL.com’s updated free-agent rankings still list Bosa and Reddick among the top players available.

The Athletic noted that players such as Wagner, Bosa and Reddick could potentially be enticed by a one-year deal with a team positioned to contend. But keep in mind that there’s been no report that New England is negotiating with any of the three.

Vrabel’s Depth Concern Makes Late Addition Worth Watching

The veteran market at this particular moment is especially interesting for the Patriots.

Vrabel said Monday that depth “has to be built” and described top reserves as players who are “almost starters.” He also acknowledged that New England will approach trades and waivers as it normally does, though its place in the waiver order creates an obstacle.

A year ago, the Patriots held the No. 4 waiver priority. After their run to the Super Bowl, they now sit 31st, meaning many cut players could be claimed before New England gets a chance.

The front office has already shown a willingness to work around the roster’s weaker spots. New England traded Kayshon Boutte to Houston on Monday for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick. The Patriots also signed veteran guard Greg Van Roten last week to strengthen their interior offensive line depth.

Those moves may only be the beginning if Vrabel remains dissatisfied with the options behind his starters.

Wagner, Bosa and Reddick would each come with questions tied to age, recent production or durability. They would also arrive with far more NFL experience than most players New England could realistically land from the bottom of the waiver order.

For a roster carrying Super Bowl expectations, that trade-off could be worth exploring before Week 1.