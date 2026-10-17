Former Patriots ‘Nearly Unblockable’ Draft Pick Works Out for Browns

A former New England Patriots draft pick is hopping back onto an NFL roster.

The Cleveland Browns hosted linebacker Bradyn Swinson for a workout Friday, October 16, per Andrew Siciliano of Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Swinson was one of seven players Cleveland brought in, joining Ja’Tyre Carter, Andrew Coker, Eric Johnson, John Saunders, Da’Metrius Weatherspoon and Taurean York.

Swinson, 24, was New England’s fifth-round selection with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a breakout final season at LSU.

The former Tigers pass rusher entered the league with notable production behind him. LSU’s official player biography described Swinson as “nearly unblockable as a senior” after he led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries.

Swinson Had Breakout Final Season at LSU

Swinson started his college career at Oregon before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons.

His production exploded in 2024.

Along with his 8.5 sacks, Swinson generated 60 total pressures, which tied him for sixth nationally, via Patriots.com. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors from the conference’s coaches and collected three SEC weekly awards during the season.

LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples praised more than Swinson’s ability to get after quarterbacks before the 2025 draft.

“You’re getting a guy that has pass rush ability, ability to get to the quarterback,” Peoples said, per Patriots.com, while also describing Swinson as an intelligent player able to make adjustments.

New England grabbed him on Day 3.

The selection was viewed as strong value at the time. Swinson had been regarded by some evaluators as a potential top-100 prospect. His 60-pressure senior season supplied a statistical grounds to believe the Patriots might have found a late-round pass-rush contributor.

Ex-Patriots Pick Looking for Next NFL Opening

Swinson didn’t prove himself in New England ASAP.

The Patriots waived him at the end of the 2025 preseason before bringing him back on the practice squad. He earned a promotion to the active roster and appeared in three regular-season games, recording one tackle while contributing on defense and special teams.

Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the rookie’s development before that promotion.

“He’s worked hard. He’s improved,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s worked hard in the weight room, changing his body, getting stronger, learning special teams and doing a good job there.

Swinson remained with New England into his second offseason but didn’t survive final roster cuts in 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added him to their practice squad on September 1. That stay lasted a little more than a month, with Pittsburgh officially releasing Swinson on October 6.

Ten days later, the Browns brought him in for a look.