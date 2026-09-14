Patriots’ All-Pro Captain Trending in Right Direction Following Injury

The New England Patriots have started the 2026 NFL campaign without one of the NFL’s most accomplished special-teamers.

But there is now a clearer and more favorable status surrounding Brenden Schooler.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday that Schooler is on the non-football injury list because of a back ailment.

More importantly, Reiss reported there had been a possibility Schooler could have opened the season on the active roster before New England opted for caution. Barring an unexpected turn, the expectation is that he will return this season.

That provides some long-awaited context after Schooler missed the summer while dealing with an undisclosed issue sustained while training away from the team facility. The Patriots placed him on reserve/NFI when setting their initial roster, requiring him to miss at least the first four games.

Speed, collisions and open-field tackling are part of Schooler’s job flying around on special teams, so patience makes sense.

Schooler Has Become One of Patriots’ Special-Teams Pillars

Schooler’s absence hits harder than the standard reserve-list move.

The former undrafted free agent earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2024 as a core special-teamer and was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. According to the Patriots, Schooler posted an elite 91.1 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus that season while recording nine tackles, forcing a fumble and blocking a punt.

His role only continued to grow. New England named Schooler a captain in 2025, and the Patriots’ official roster analysis going into this year credited him with a team-leading 15 special-teams tackles and 318 special-teams snaps last year.

The organization has invested accordingly. Schooler signed a three-year, $9 million extension in 2024, an uncommon commitment for a player whose primary work comes in the kicking game.

That value is also reflected in how New England has designed portions of its coverage units around him. Schooler has developed into a premier gunner who can alter return plans with his closing speed and ability to defeat blocks. He has also taken occasional defensive snaps at safety, showing off his flexibility.

Patriots Found Answers Without Schooler

The Patriots still managed a mostly steady special-teams performance without Schooler in their 13-10 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Patriots.com noted that New England limited dangerous returner Rasheed Shaheed and received an a contribution from rookie linebacker Namdi Obiazor, who finished with a team-high three special-teams tackles. The kicking units were largely clean outside of two penalties.

That’s a solid start, but replacing Schooler over a longer stretch is a ongoing challenge.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has placed a premium on special teams throughout his tenure, and Schooler fits that philosophy as well as anyone on the roster. His combination of experience and production can help stabilize a unit that is leaning on younger contributors.

The earliest possible return would come after the mandatory four-game absence. New England has games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills still ahead before Schooler becomes eligible.

There’s no firm return date yet, and back injuries can be difficult to project. But Reiss’ report strongly indicates that Schooler’s 2026 season remains very much alive.

It’s quite a welcome development for the Patriots around a very reliable specialist.