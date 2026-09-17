Patriots Urged to Trade for 1,200-Yard Pro Bowler After A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots could have a splashy trade option to consider while A.J. Brown recovers from the high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named New England as one of two potential suitors for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in his Sept. 16 trade-block big board. The Baltimore Ravens were the other team listed, with Knox projecting Thomas’ trade value at a conditional 2027 second-round pick.

Thomas would represent a considerably bigger swing than a short-term injury replacement. The 23-year-old made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after producing 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, numbers that established him as one of the NFL’s brightest young receivers.

His production fell sharply last season, however, and Jacksonville’s crowded receiving picture has kept the trade conversation alive.

Thomas Would Give Maye Another Premier Target

The Patriots connection makes sense at this particular moment.

A.J. Brown suffered a right high ankle sprain in New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Brown will miss at least four games, removing the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver from a challenging opening stretch.

New England had already paid a significant price to upgrade around Drake Maye. Reiss reported the Patriots sent a 2028 first-round pick to acquire Brown in June, then signed Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency.

The revamped group had a rough opening night. Doubs finished without a catch on 40 offensive snaps, while Maye threw three interceptions in the loss. ESPN noted that Brown had caught more passes from Maye than any other receiver during training camp.

Thomas would add another explosive outside option while Brown recovers and, more importantly, could remain part of the offense well beyond the injury window.

The former No. 23 overall pick averaged 14.7 yards per reception in each of his first two NFL seasons. Jacksonville’s official statistics show Thomas followed his breakout rookie campaign with 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last year.

He opened 2026 with three catches for 40 yards in Jacksonville’s 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jaguars Have Previously Pushed Back on Thomas Trade Buzz

There’s an important obstacle to any Patriots pursuit: Jacksonville has repeatedly indicated Thomas is part of its plans.

General manager James Gladstone addressed trade speculation in March and said the Jaguars had no interest in disrupting the momentum of their passing attack. NFL.com reported that Gladstone said there had been little dialogue with other clubs and no real action surrounding Thomas.

Head coach Liam Coen also spoke positively about Thomas in August, telling reporters the receiver had been “extremely intentional” about correcting the issues that contributed to his down 2025 season.

Bleacher Report nevertheless placed Thomas eighth on its latest trade big board. Knox pointed to Jacksonville’s willingness to make aggressive deals and the emergence of Parker Washington, who is scheduled to reach free agency in 2027. Thomas will become eligible for a contract extension next spring.

That contractual timeline is where the idea becomes interesting for New England. A conditional second-round pick would be a meaningful investment, especially after the Patriots already dealt a future first-round selection for Brown. Thomas, however, would give Maye a 23-year-old target with proven Pro Bowl production and another season remaining on his rookie contract after 2026.

His 2024 ceiling remains the attraction. Thomas set Jaguars rookie records in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns and became the fourth rookie since the 1970 merger to reach 1,200 receiving yards and 10 receiving scores.

Jacksonville has given no indication it is ready to move him. If that stance changes, Bleacher Report sees New England as one of the teams that makes sense — and Brown’s injury has made the Patriots’ need for high-end receiver help considerably easier to see.