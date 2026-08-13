New England Patriots Reunite With RB on 1-Year Deal, Expected to Play vs. Colts

The New England Patriots are going back to a familiar option at running back, with not much time for a transition period.

New England is signing JaMycal Hasty to a one-year contract following a workout Wednesday, NFL insider Arye Pulli reported.

Pulli added that Hasty is expected to play Thursday night when the Patriots open the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

The reunion gives Hasty another chance in Foxborough after he spent parts of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 offseasons with New England.

The 29-year-old also becomes the second veteran running back added by the Patriots on Wednesday after the team signed Hassan Haskins.

For Hasty, familiarity could make the quick turnaround manageable. He already has experience in New England and with several members of the roster, and his versatility on offense and special teams fits the competition unfolding behind the Patriots’ top two backs.

Hasty Returns to Familiar Role With Patriots

Hasty first arrived in New England when the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2023. His larger opportunity came the following season.

He appeared in 15 games in 2024 and finished with 20 carries for 69 yards, along with 10 receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown. Hasty also returned 10 kickoffs at an average of 23.8 yards, giving New England an option across multiple phases.

His lone touchdown that season came from a quarterback who now sits at the center of the Patriots’ offense. Drake Maye connected with Hasty for a 16-yard score against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London, with Hasty making a defender miss before reaching the end zone. Patriots.com highlighted the play.

Hasty became a free agent after the season before returning to New England during training camp in August 2025. The Patriots released him at the 53-man roster deadline, and the Miami Dolphins signed him to their practice squad two days later.

He remained there throughout the 2025 regular season without receiving a standard elevation. Hasty now heads back to Foxborough with 56 regular-season appearances, 479 rushing yards and 375 receiving yards on his NFL résumé.

Patriots Add 2 Veteran Backs Before Colts Game

Hasty’s addition continues a sudden churning of the bottom half of New England’s running back room.

Earlier Wednesday, the Patriots announced the signing of Haskins and waived-injured rookie Myles Montgomery. Haskins has played 44 NFL games and brings considerable special-teams experience, including 28 career kickoff returns.

Both Hasty and Haskins were among four running backs New England worked out Wednesday, along with Shane Watts and Leshon Williams. Initially, Haskins was the only member of the group reported as signed before Pulli broke news of the Hasty agreement later in the evening.

The top of the depth chart remains steady with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The uncertainty comes behind them, where Hasty and Haskins join Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Jam Miller in a competition for the leftover jobs.

Hasty apparently will not have to wait long for that opportunity. Less than 24 hours after returning to New England, Hasty is expected to be back in uniform against Indianapolis.