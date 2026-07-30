New England Patriots Get Bad Injury News on $60 Million Star Cornerback

The New England Patriots entered training camp with the least uncertainty at cornerback, where their top three players returned from a secondary that helped the team reach Super Bowl LX.

That group now has its first injury to monitor.

Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III will miss Thursday’s practice after suffering a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s session, according to SI.com’s Ethan Hurwitz. The Patriots have not announced a timetable for his return.

Another cornerback, Charles Woods, left practice Tuesday with an injury but will return Thursday.

The Davis issue gives New England plenty of runway before the regular season, but he’s one of the defense’s most important starters.

He is entering the second season of the three-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2025, which included $34.5 million fully guaranteed.

His absence also comes as the Patriots move deeper into the more physical portion of camp, giving the coaching staff an early look at how the secondary functions without one of its customary outside corners.

Davis Injury Interrupts Patriots’ Biggest Strength

Cornerback entered camp as one of the mightiest areas on New England’s roster.

Patriots.com called the trio of Christian Gonzalez, Davis and Marcus Jones “arguably, the strongest position group” on the team in its July 20 position preview.

All three return after playing major roles during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl last season.

Davis also gave New England a level of availability it had rarely seen from him earlier in his career. He started all 17 regular-season games in 2025 after never appearing in more than 14 games in any of his first seven NFL seasons.

He finished with 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.8 overall grade, which ranked 34th among 114 qualifying cornerbacks, while his 77.8 run-defense grade ranked 14th at the position.

His biggest moment came during the postseason.

Davis intercepted Houston quarterback Stroud twice in the divisional round, becoming the first Patriots player since January 2014 to record at least two interceptions in a playoff game.

The Patriots signed Davis to play a physical style opposite Gonzalez, and his presence gives New England flexibility in how it matches up with opposing receivers.

Even a short absence carries some significance when the player involved is a starter with that kind of role.

Patriots Get Early Test of Cornerback Depth

The starting picture is set in stone once Davis is healthy.

Gonzalez is New England’s top outside corner, Davis starts on the other side and Jones handles the slot.

The depth behind them is up for grabs.

The Patriots’ current group includes several younger reserve options, with Kobee Minor among the corners competing for a larger role.

Those players should see more work while Davis is sidelined, especially with Woods also unavailable for Thursday’s practice, according to Pats Pulpit.

New England saw last year how quickly a training camp hamstring injury can affect the position.

Gonzalez suffered one on July 28, 2025, and missed the first three games of the regular season before making his debut in Week 4. Patriots.com confirmed his return after the lengthy absence.

Davis’ situation has not been described as comparable, and the Patriots have only confirmed his absence from Thursday’s session.

Still, it gives New England reason to be careful with a player who logged 925 defensive snaps last season and remained a fixture in the lineup throughout the team’s postseason run.

Right now, the focus is on how quickly Davis can get back on the field.