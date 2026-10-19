Former Patriots 4th-Round Pick Stuns Rams With Career-Best Day

A former New England Patriots draft pick pulled off a super impressive kicking performance on Sunday.

Chad Ryland, whom New England selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft before releasing him one year later, made all six of his field-goal attempts for the Arizona Cardinals.

His final kick, a 43-yarder as time expired, secured an 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The six successful attempts marked a career high for Ryland, who accounted for every Arizona point despite the Cardinals failing to score a touchdown.

The performance represented a remarkable turnaround for a player whose struggles in New England made him a disappointing selection from Bill Belichick’s final draft class.

Per the Cardinals’ official postgame recap, Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur praised his kicker afterward.

“Chad’s a stud,” LaFleur said.

Ryland Delivers Career-Best Performance After Patriots Exit

Ryland’s heroics came under pressure, notably after Los Angeles seized a 16-15 lead with just 47 seconds remaining.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had connected with Colby Parkinson for a late touchdown, seemingly putting Arizona on course for its fifth consecutive defeat.

However, another former Patriots player helped engineer the deciding possession.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett moved the Cardinals into scoring position with a 21-yard completion to Jalen Brooks, followed by a 15-yard penalty against Los Angeles.

That set the stage for Ryland’s final attempt, which sailed through the uprights as time expired.

“The offense did exactly what we wanted to do,” Ryland said, via Arizona’s official website.

His six successful field goals came from 34, 30, 22, 38, 27 and 43 yards.

Ryland had converted eight of his 10 field-goal attempts this season (before Sunday’s bout). And his flawless showing improved his season total to 14-for-16, an 87.5% success rate.

It also provided a second memorable chapter in his Arizona tenure, where he has demonstrated a knack for making kicks in crucial situations. During the 2024 season, Ryland connected on three game-winning field goals over a four-week stretch, including a victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patriots Moved on From Ryland After Bumpy Rookie Season

New England invested the No. 112 overall selection in Ryland during the 2023 draft, hoping the former Maryland standout would stabilize its kicking situation.

Instead, he converted just 16 of 25 field-goal attempts during his rookie campaign, finishing with a league-worst 64% success rate among qualified kickers.

His struggles prompted a competition heading into the 2024 season.

Veteran Joey Slye won the job, and New England released Ryland on Aug. 27, 2024.

According to the Patriots’ official roster breakdown, Slye went 8-for-9 on attempts from at least 50 yards during training camp and preseason competition, compared with Ryland’s 3-for-7 mark.

Following his departure, Ryland joined Arizona and made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts in 2024, improving his accuracy to 87.5%.

His numbers dipped to 25-for-33 in 2025, but the Cardinals retained him on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

New England has since moved forward with Andy Borregales, its sixth-round selection in 2025. Borregales converted 27 of 32 field goals as a rookie and helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots also enjoyed a victory Sunday, defeating the New York Jets 26-19, although Borregales missed an extra-point attempt.

For Ryland, meanwhile, the afternoon in Los Angeles put forward his strongest individual performance since coming into the NFL.

And he inspiringly managed to do so a few years removed from disaster in New England.