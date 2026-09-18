Patriots’ HC Backs Former Rams CB Amid Carlton Davis’ Injury Uncertainty

Charles Woods earned NFL career opportunities on special teams.

With the New England Patriots facing uncertainty at cornerback, his next assignment will demand more on defense.

Mike Vrabel put forth his support for the third-year defensive back Friday as Carlton Davis remained a question mark for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Vrabel praised Woods’ ability to play inside and outside, his work on special teams, his energy and his continued improvement.

Those qualities take on greater importance if Davis can’t. Woods and Marcus Jones represent options for handling the additional responsibilities, although how New England would divide those assignments remains unsettled.

Davis missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a neck injury, per the team’s injury report. While it seems he won’t go on game day one or two words

, Vrabel said Friday that Davis would be questionable, pushing back when asked whether an absence should be assumed.

“Don’t assume. He’ll be questionable … If the designation changes we’ll notify everybody,” Vrabel said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Woods Earns Vrabel’s Support Ahead of Big Occasion

Woods arrived in New England through the waiver wire in August 2025 after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Rams. An undrafted signing in 2024, he appeared in 12 games as a rookie, primarily on special teams.

He became a regular game-day contributor last season, appearing in 15 regular-season contests and all four playoff games for New England. He did so as a reserve cornerback and special teams player, without making a start.

His path included college stops at Illinois State, West Virginia and SMU. Across those programs, he appeared in 59 games and made 43 starts before working his way onto an NFL roster.

Now, the question is whether that development translates into dependable coverage if his workload grows.

Vrabel’s assessment suggests the staff sees value in moving Woods between positions. That flexibility would give New England options when assembling its secondary, particularly if replacing Davis requires changes for more than one defender.

There are concerns, however. In an earlier Patriots on CLNS discussion, Kyles questioned how comfortable New England would be playing man coverage with Woods in an expanded role after his preseason struggles.

“I don’t like that matchup,” Kyles said.

If Carlton Davis can’t go on Sunday, Marcus Jones and Charles Woods would be the next man up in the #Patriots secondary 👀@tkyles39: "We saw Charles Woods really struggle in the summer, in the preseason. If he plays I wonder if that compromises just how much man coverage you're… https://t.co/kxWYpGFQzj pic.twitter.com/wLalLpvwI1 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) September 17, 2026

That evaluation sets up an intriguing test of the improvement Vrabel described. The coach’s praise gives Woods an endorsement, but Sunday would require him to turn that confidence into results if called upon.

Jones Will Need to Step for Patriots

Jones brings more esteemed defensive action to the situation. Already a contributor in the secondary, he would be taking on an adjusted assignment rather than emerging from the end of the bench.

He played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, making eight starts and recording 65 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and two sacks, via his official team biography.

He also started two of New England’s four postseason games and returned an interception for a touchdown during the divisional-round win over Houston.

The distinction matters when assessing the Patriots’ alternatives. Jones has already handled substantial defensive responsibilities. Woods would face a larger step up from his previous role.

Against Aaron Rodgers, those decisions carry weight. The veteran opened the season with 221 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, as Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault noted.

Vrabel has left open the possibility that Davis plays. If he can’t, Woods’ versatility and Jones’ experience give New England two resources for addressing the vacancy — and a true test of its cornerback depth.