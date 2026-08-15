Patriots Get Injury News on Christian Gonzalez, Veteran OL

The New England Patriots received mixed injury news Saturday on two players whose absences have become worth watching as training camp continues.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said said Christian Gonzalez remains unable to return to practice after last week’s injury, via the Boston Herald‘s Doug Kyed.

Additionally, veteran offensive lineman Ben Brown will likely miss “a few weeks” after suffering an injury in Thursday’s 13-13 preseason tie against the Indianapolis Colts, per Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media.

The updates put a timetable on Brown’s recovery while leaving New England without a clear return date for Gonzalez, one of the cornerstones of its defense.

Vrabel Says Ben Brown Will Likely Miss ‘a Few Weeks’

Brown’s injury occurred during New England’s preseason opener Thursday night. The veteran started at center and went down late in the first quarter after a sack.

ESPN’s game recap noted that Brown eventually walked to the locker room after leaving the field. Pats Pulpit reported that Brown initially walked off under his own power but needed assistance before entering the medical tent.

Vrabel was cautiously optimistic immediately after the game, saying he did not believe the injury was “anything too serious” and added that the Patriots needed additional testing before knowing more.

The absence matters because Brown has become one of New England’s most trusted reserve offensive linemen. The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart lists him as the No. 2 center, and Brown has experience playing both center and guard.

Brown arrived in New England during the 2024 season after being signed off the Raiders’ practice squad. He immediately stepped into the lineup, starting 10 games at center that year. The Patriots rewarded his versatility with a contract extension late in the 2025 season.

A multiweek absence could keep Brown out for much of the remaining preseason and increase the importance of New England’s depth along the interior.

Gonzalez Not Ready to Return to Patriots Practice

Vrabel also provided another update on Gonzalez, whose recent absence initially created unsureness because it came amid ongoing contract negotiations.

New England hasn’t disclosed the specific injury or set a public timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

The Patriots held Gonzalez out of Thursday’s preseason opener after he had already missed the joint practice with Indianapolis earlier in the week. Vrabel previously described Gonzalez as physically unavailable and said the cornerback had been sent for treatment.

His status holds added significance after an injury disrupted his previous training camp. Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury in July 2025 and missed the first three games of the regular season before returning in Week 4.

He recovered to start 14 regular-season games, finishing with 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed while earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

At the moment, the Patriots have two different injury timelines to manage. Brown appears set for a multiweek recovery, and Gonzalez is in treatment with no announced date for his return to practice.