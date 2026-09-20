Patriots’ Gonzalez ‘Excited’ for Matchup Against 6-Foot-4, 4.33-Speed Steelers WR

The New England Patriots made Christian Gonzalez one of the NFL’s richest defensive players days before the season opener.

His task ahead gives him an chance to reinforce that cash splash against one of the league’s most imposing receivers.

Gonzalez is preparing to see Pittsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and the Patriots cornerback sounded eager for the challenge when he spoke during the Patriots’ media availability.

“Obviously a very strong, physical receiver. Very fast. Can run. They do a lot with him. I mean, [I’m] just excited for the matchup. I respect his game. He’s been doing it for a while. He’s been a No. 1 receiver in this league,” Gonzalez said. “I saw him in my second year last year … I’m just excited for another opportunity.”

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Metcalf caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks beat New England, 23-20, in overtime in September 2024. Gonzalez also played in that game, so the two will meet again today.

Gonzalez Enters Metcalf Matchup on a Roll

Gonzalez agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension this month. The Patriots said the deal carried record highs for a cornerback in maximum value and total guarantees when it was reported.

He followed the deal with a sharp season debut against Seattle.

Pro Football Focus graded Gonzalez at 87.4 overall in New England’s 13-10 loss and credited him with allowing one catch for 4 yards on five targets, along with two pass breakups. Quarterbacks produced a 39.6 passer rating when targeting him, according to PFF.

That performance came against an offense featuring Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which evaluated Gonzalez once more before Metcalf comes to Foxborough.

Metcalf is an alternate breed when compated to Smith-Njigba. The Steelers list him at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, pairing rare size with the vertical speed that has followed him throughout his career.

Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf from Seattle in 2025 and agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension as part of the blockbuster move.

His 2026 debut left room for a response. Metcalf caught four of 10 targets for 40 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, with missed opportunities and penalties becoming part of the talk afterward.

Patriots Put Up $135 Million for These Moments

The Patriots paid Gonzalez to handle games like this one.

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Metcalf the main feature of the offense as of late. Ten targets in the opener represented a hefty share of the passing game, and another heavy workload would give Gonzalez multiple openings to influence Sunday’s outcome.

New England may need even more from its top cornerback because Carlton Davis III is questionable with a neck injury after missing all three practices this week. The Patriots’ official Friday injury report listed Davis as questionable for the Week 2 matchup.

There’s a bounce-back element on both sides. New England dropped its opener despite Gonzalez’s standout performance, while Metcalf is attempting to answer an uneven first game.

Gonzalez’s comments promoted respect over bravado.

Now a $150 million receiver is waiting across from him.