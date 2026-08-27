Patriots Lowballing Christian Gonzalez Amid Tense Contract Negotiations: Insider

The New England Patriots are locked in tense contract negotiations with All-Pro CB Christian Gonzalez. A former first-round pick out of Oregon, Gonzalez quickly established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. But despite his high-level play and importance to the team, the Patriots seem reluctant to pay him top-of-the market money.

For a while, both sides were waiting on the Devon Witherspoon domino to fall. Witherspoon, another first-round pick at cornerback in the same 2023 draft class as Gonzalez, signed a major extension with the Seahawks a few weeks ago. Normally, that would mean Gonzalez’s deal would come together pretty quickly.

Except there hasn’t been any movement on the Patriots’ side. Now, one insider provided some intel on why that might be.

Where Do the New England Patriots and CB Christian Gonzalez Stand?

“I don’t think that at any one point here, that they’ve been close to a deal,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show Thursday. “And Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez have the same agent. So in a way, [the agent] can kinda dictate how this is gonna go and see into the future in a better way than each of the two teams {the Patriots and Seahawks] can.”

“So Witherspoon was gonna get done first, and it got done at an average of $33 [million] a year. The Patriots have not been in that category, but Witherspoon has established the benchmark, and the Patriots haven’t gone there. And they weren’t there before, and they don’t appear to be going there right now, and they’re off on the two sides of the money.”

“The Patriots and Gonzalez haven’t been close,” Schefter continued. “Now, I kinda think [Patriots HC Mike Vrabel] views defensive linemen and getting pressure as the most important thing on a defense. Like, he prioritizes that. Loves corners, of course, and he knows that Christian Gonzalez is a great player. But if we’re going to pay players premiums upfront, that’s something I think has been important to him in the past.”

“I think they want to pay Christian Gonzalez. But they’re obviously not in the same neighborhood right now, and they haven’t been. Thus, his disappointment.”

Where Do the Patriots and CB Christian Gonzalez Go From Here?

“Okay, so what happens? I think there’s probably another push before the season begins, or at the start of the season, from both sides, to try and get done,” said Schefter. “That’s my guess. Because he’s too good a player to not try to get something done, and they’re too smart not to try to get something done. And the numbers are there.”

“But if they can’t get something done, that just makes me wonder, like, where is it going in the future? What happens then? Do they wait until after the season, can they do it then? Would they even be willing to listen to potential trades for him after the year? Like, is that a possibility down the line? I think it opens up a whole range of options if they don’t have this deal done at the start of the season or couple weeks into the season.”